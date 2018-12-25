What Restaurants Are Open on Christmas Day 2018?

It’s Christmas Day 2018 and you may be looking for some last minute dining ideas. If you don’t have a meal planned or you aren’t getting together with family and friends for a feast, you may want to venture out for food today. If you aren’t in the mood to cook, there are still plenty of restaurants open near you. Some restaurants have special hours or holiday menus. Whatever the case, read on for the rundown on the possibilities this Christmas.

Fast Food Restaurants Open On Christmas

If you’re looking for your early morning coffee, donut or pastry, Dunkin’ Donuts and Starbucks stores are mostly open, though some of them may be operating on holiday hours, which means shortened or limited hours. Some Tim Horton’s locations will be open. Panda Express locations are open for the day, and many hole-in-the-wall Asian restaurants are open on Christmas as well. So, be sure to check some of your local restaurants.

McDonald’s is definitely open on Christmas, as are convenience stores like Wawa, 7-Eleven, Quick Chek, Sheetz and Speedway, all of which serve quick food options. Boston Market and Buffalo Wild Wings are both open on Christmas Day as well.

For those looking for some breakfast, there are many options to choose from. Denny’s and IHOP will both be open, though hours may vary depending on location. Certain Perkins restaurants will also be open.

Dinner Restaurants Open On Christmas

Some diners are open on Christmas Day, so definitely check your local area to see if a diner near you is open this holiday. Diners are great options for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Waffle House and Huddle House locations are also open 24 hours, even on Christmas Day. Bakers Square and Village Inn restaurants are open for all three meals on Christmas Day but check with your local restaurants for specified hours.

When it comes to straight up lunch and dinner restaurants open for the day, there are plenty of ways to go. For more fine dining, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Chart House, and Smith & Wollensky will all have select locations open. If you are in the NYC area, the Times Square location for Red Lobster will be available for dining. Some Applebee’s, Luby’s Cafeteria, and TGI Friday’s restaurants will be open and running their businesses. Cheesecake Factory will keep select stores open, as will McCormick and Schmick’s, Legal Sea Foods, Cheeseburger in Paradise and Buca di Beppo’s. Fogo de Chao is another place to eat out at on Christmas Day. Benihana stores and P.F. Chang’s will also be open in most locations.

If you’re in the mood for a buffet, some locations for Golden Corral, Old Country Buffet and Shoney’s will be available for dining. Sizzlers will be open in some locations as well.

If chain restaurants aren’t your thing, be sure to check with some of the independent restaurants or mom-and-pop establishments in your community. There are sure to be some that are open for the holiday this year.