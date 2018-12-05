The Office Reunion Photo: Twitter Reacts

The Office cast got together for brunch last weekend, and a reunion photo taken at the gathering made its rounds on social media, giving fans an early Christmas present and reminding us just how much we all still miss the show.

The photo, posted on Twitter by Jenna Fischer (a.k.a. Pam Beesly), included Fischer, Rainn Wilson (Dwight), Angela Kinsey (Angela), Ed Helms (Andy), Creed Bratton (Creed), Brian Baumgartner (Kevin), Paul Lieberstein (Toby), Leslie David Baker (Stanley), Phyllis Smith (Phyllis) and Oscar Nunez (Oscar). Brunch was hosted by The Office showrunner Greg Daniels on Sunday.

Captioned “I had brunch with these oddballs today,” the photo was staged to mirror the Christmas picture of the cast from the season three episode “A Benihana Christmas.” She then tweeted out the original shot with the caption, “We were attempting to recreate this photo :) Happy Holidays!”

We were attempting to recreate this photo :) Happy Holidays! We missed you Steve, Ellie, John, BJ, Mindy, Craig and Kate! We will see you soon! pic.twitter.com/P1kvaxn8FS — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) December 3, 2018

Fischer also gave a shoutout to the few cast members missing from the photo, including Steve Carell (Michael), Ellie Kemper (Erin), John Krasinski (Jim), BJ Novak (Ryan), Mindy Kaling (Kelly), Craig Robinson (Darryl) and Kate Flannery (Meredith). “We will see you soon!” Fischer wrote.

Steve Carell responded to the picture, writing “miss you guys,” in a short-but-incredibly-sweet tweet.

Angela Kinsey also took to Twitter to reminisce about the group’s time working on the show. “Some of the old gang got together today… it was so great to see everyone! I turned to Ed and said, ‘I feel like we are at a family reunion.’ He smiled and said, ‘We are,'” she wrote. “Thanks Greg for hosting! For those who couldn’t make it… you were missed!”

Fans were quick to react to the photo with a combination of heart emojis, Office gifs and sad memes for seeing the cast members reunite (but knowing there isn’t going to be a reboot). “The only thing getting me through this week is the fact that the office cast had a reunion yesterday,” one user wrote, while another retweeted the photo accompanied with a gif of Pam taking a “mental picture” of the moment.

Others shared more pictures from the reunion, exclaiming how happy they were to see the cast back together again.

Look at this reunion from @jennafischer im just chilling in my room watching The Office and this is going on while I'm watching it…I'm so happy @AngelaKinsey @BBBaumgartner @theofficenbc pic.twitter.com/fUdOzhVJKh — Karli✨ (@Karli_calo) December 2, 2018

THE OFFICE REUNION BRUNCH IS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW I- pic.twitter.com/VHP6M8PiZg — a (@QUlETPLACE) December 2, 2018

@theofficenbc just had a cast reunion!

This is not a drill! pic.twitter.com/3wRSMPAXjc — Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) December 3, 2018

The rest of the internet reacted exactly as expected, with plenty of emotional memes, gifs and comments regarding the reunion and wishing the show would be revived.

i finished the office literally 2 days ago and they just all had a reunion pic.twitter.com/C3dfhdzteZ — lauren (@esnycamilla) December 3, 2018

Saw the reunion from The Office and I was like 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bDeuGQC3du — Big Chill (@sasolis78) December 3, 2018

THE CAPTION CREED PUT WITH THE OFFICE REUNION PICTURE IM TNOR OKAY HE SANG THAT IN THE FINALE IMFBJSNA pic.twitter.com/4QQ2bQfEED — gwee (@snithereems) December 3, 2018

THE OFFICE CAST HAD A REUNION AND I WASNT INVITED FOREVER SAD pic.twitter.com/9fUITzshxA — ⫸ 𝓑 (@brendaahhhh) December 3, 2018

The photo comes shortly after another small reunion took place on Saturday Night Live in November. During the skit, Steve Carell’s monologue was interrupted by Ellie Kemper, Ed Helms, Jenna Fischer, and Carell’s wife Nancy — all of whom were invested in an Office reboot.

“Steve, don’t be a dick; do the reboot,” Fischer said, during the skit. Check out the full clip below.

Although Carell kind of killed the dream, the fact that there were two small cast reunions in the span of a few weeks has fans of the show crossing their fingers that there might be a secret revival in the works.

