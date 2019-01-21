Are the Banks Open on Martin Luther King Jr Day 2019?

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday in our nation, which means that there is no mail and finances are put on hold as well. While most banks are closed, very few choose to stay open, so it may be best to check with your local branches. But, your bank is most likely closed today. Online banking and ATMs will remain open, as they always are, though transactions such as transfers may not show up in your account until the next day.

U.S. stock and bond markets will be closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday this year, but Market Watch previously reported that overseas markets may run as usual. The site also reported that the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association recommended last year that no trading take place in U.S. dollar-denominated bonds in the United States, the UK and Japan.

Saving Advice reported that whether or not banks are open today can be confusing because the day off work only applies to federal employees and private businesses.

While most banks are closed, there are exceptions. Keep in mind that just because one bank was open last year, does not mean this year’s holiday schedule runs the same way. For example, in previous years, TD Bank stated, “While Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday and most banks close their doors for the day, not all do. TD Bank is one exception, and its branches stay open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Some banks located in other retail outlets, such as Walmart and grocery stores, may also remain open for the day.”

However, TD Bank’s holiday schedule has changed and it is closed on MLK Day. Other holidays that TD Bank stays open for are Veterans Day, Columbus Day, and Presidents Day. Banks including Citibank, Wells Fargo, Chase, and Bank of America are closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In addition to banks being closed today, schools are usually closed as well, along with public libraries. Recycling and trash removal is also halted. Most garbage disposal companies will not be running. For example, NYC.gov reported that their holiday schedule includes MLK Day and recommends that people put out their garbage after 4 p.m. on the evening of the holiday, for collection beginning the next day. For other communities, garbage removal may not occur until the next cycle day. When it comes to recycling schedules, this definitely depends on your county. However, many organizations are following the same guidelines. There is also no mail delivery on MLK Day.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day always falls on the third Monday of January each year and it is a federal holiday, which marks the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. King’s actual birthday is January 15, 1929 and he was assassinated on April 4, 1968. He is famous as a Baptist minister and activist, who was a major leader in the Civil Rights Movement in our nation’s history. His most famous speech is his “I Have a Dream” speech, which he delivered at the 1963 March on Washington.