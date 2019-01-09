After POTUS Tweet, ‘Forrest Trump’ Memes Pop Up

Pres. Donald J. Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that he would stop federal emergency funds for California, based on his accusations that the state has mismanaged its forests.
But Trump misspelled the word forest. Twice. He spelled it as Forrest, a first name and one most associated with the fictional character Forrest Gump of the movie of the same name.
“Billions of dollars are sent to the State of California for Forrest fires that, with proper Forrest Management, would never happen. Unless they get their act together, which is unlikely, I have ordered FEMA to send no more money. It is a disgraceful situation in lives & money!”
The tweet has been deleted, but here’s a screengrab:
“Trump deleted the original tweet using “Forrest” — apparently having been rattled by the ensuing outbreak of Forrest Gump mockery.”