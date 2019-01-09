After POTUS Tweet, ‘Forrest Trump’ Memes Pop Up

Pres. Donald J. Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that he would stop federal emergency funds for California, based on his accusations that the state has mismanaged its forests.

But Trump misspelled the word forest. Twice. He spelled it as Forrest, a first name and one most associated with the fictional character Forrest Gump of the movie of the same name.

“Billions of dollars are sent to the State of California for Forrest fires that, with proper Forrest Management, would never happen. Unless they get their act together, which is unlikely, I have ordered FEMA to send no more money. It is a disgraceful situation in lives & money!”

The tweet has been deleted, but here’s a screengrab:

“Trump deleted the original tweet using “Forrest” — apparently having been rattled by the ensuing outbreak of Forrest Gump mockery.”

Trump deleted the original tweet using "Forrest" — apparently having been rattled by the ensuing outbreak of Forrest Gump mockery https://t.co/bsekOvfVjE pic.twitter.com/kaRIswc3x2 — Mark Follman (@markfollman) January 9, 2019

It took seconds for the memes and jokes and gifs to be unleashed in the Twitterverse

According to Trump, with proper Forrest Management, the devastating fires would never happen.#ForrestManagement pic.twitter.com/hyst9zFFUt — Jeremy Anderson (@cynicaljeremy) January 9, 2019

Ok, I’ll pile on… Forrest Trump, “Momma said I’m special!” pic.twitter.com/Rdu5idWA2P — Jeff King (@jeffalaking) January 9, 2019

AP FACT CHECK: Trump to withhold FEMA funds for California due to bad management. But "Forrest" fires also bear some responsibility – for acting all hot and smoky. https://t.co/0AYlDBJjQK — Jamie O'Grady 🤔 (@JamieOGrady) January 9, 2019

“RUN FORREST TRUMP RUN!” Forrest Trump- I cant! I have bone spurs. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 9, 2019

Dear @fema, Can you define Forrest Management? Forrest Trump needs to know. pic.twitter.com/PhOtz22ANX — The Other DT™ (@dave_taft) January 9, 2019

Remember, only Forrest Trump can come and rake California's forests and save us here in the Golden State. Forrest Trump, Run Forrest, Run all the way to Moscow while you can seek asylum before it is too late!!!! @realDonaldTrump #RakeCaliforniaForrests #Forrests #HELPUS pic.twitter.com/ZL93WIgRxm — Sassan K. Darian (@sasss31) January 9, 2019

It's 1000% unavoidable, but the president is threatening to withhold disaster relief from fire victims whose state happens to be the Speaker's amid an unrelated standoff and the default reaction is MY NAME IS FORREST TRUMP, PEOPLE CALL ME FORREST TRUMP — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) January 9, 2019

Trump’s plan: no trees means no “Forrest Fires”. Weirdly logical, I guess. pic.twitter.com/a5KNUaoIB9 — Rad Hombre in TX (@mondiesman) January 9, 2019

omg forrest trump pic.twitter.com/pPGKweUcUi — Timo Linna (@Takajalka) January 9, 2019

TFW you're imagining a Trump biopic remake of Forrest Gump directed by Zack Snyder and produced by Steve Mnuchin so vividly you have to sit down — Patrick Blanchfield (@PatBlanchfield) January 9, 2019

Self proclaimed smartest man cannot even spell FOREST …😂😂😂😂😂 #ForrestTrump pic.twitter.com/BEEAt70Vxl — Renegade Cowboy ⚓️ (@Rene_gadeCowboy) January 9, 2019