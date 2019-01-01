Is Safeway Open on New Year’s Day 2019 Near Me?

Happy New Year’s 2019! Whether you’re wanting to pick something up to celebrate at home or you need to get an appetizer or dessert for that football party at a friend’s house, you may need to stop by the grocery store for some last-minute purchases. Well, we have some good news for you.

Yes, most Safeway stores are open on New Year’s Day 2019. In fact, the only day that most Safeway stores are closed during the year is Christmas Day. However, the hours may vary widely.

To find the hours of the Safeway near you on New Year’s Day, locate your local Safeway at this link and check on their holiday hours. You may want to also call just to make sure the listed hours are accurate. By the way, if you happen to be reading this in Canada, Safeway stores are typically open on New Year’s Day there too.

Here are a few examples of Safeway store hours on New Year’s Day. Remember, pharmacy hours may be different. If you search for your local store, you may get a different Safeway-owned store by a different name if Safeway isn’t in your area:

Many Denver locations: 6 a.m. to regular closing time (typically 11 p.m. or midnight)

The above hours are frequently seen in many other Colorado locations too.

Star Market in Massachusetts: Typically Regular open to 9 p.m., but may vary

Acme Market in Connecticut: Typically 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Arizona: A Tucson location is 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., but a Phoenix Albertsons is 5 a.m. to 1 a.m., and one in Gilbert is 5 a.m. to midnight. Hours vary widely by location in this state.

A Safeway in Aztec, New Mexico is open 6 a.m. to midnight. One in Gallup, NM is open 5 a.m. to midnight. A Farmington, New Mexico location is open 6 a.m. to midnight.

(Safeway Inc. owns Randall’s, Pak ‘n Save, Tom Thumb. Albertsons acquired Safeway Inc. in 2015)

If you’re getting your groceries delivered to you from Safeway via Instacart, you’ll want to know if your store might have limited hours when you’re placing your order on the app. Even if it’s operating regular hours, there will likely be fewer shoppers working because of the holiday, and there might be more people putting in last-minute orders so they don’t have to go to the grocery store on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. So get your order in as early as possible to make sure that you can get your delivery. You don’t want to be logging into the app at the last minute, only to discover that no one’s available and there’s no way to get your order delivered before your local Safeway closes. And there’s also always the possibility that they’ll run out of whatever you want to order. The shelves can get pretty cleared out for New Year’s in some locations.

Here are some tweets from previous years sharing what it was like:

New Year’s aftermath in the Safeway produce section. pic.twitter.com/d8dJQsfoDf — Meg (@Nat_Meg) January 4, 2016

You might want to arrive early just so you can avoid the crowd. If past years are any indication, some Safeways are going to get really busy for the New Year’s holiday. Have a great New Year’s and stay safe!