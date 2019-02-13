“Keep Hatin’ Heaux!” Bhad Bhabie

While I didn’t anticipate I was going to be dancing to Bhad Bhabie the “Babyface Savage” on a Wednesday morning while making fried rice, it seems that was exactly what I needed.Lil Dani Bregoli is the pick me up we all need.

Bhad Bhabie is one of the most popular female rappers in the game currently and when you listen to her music, you can easily get why. Her beats, flow, and lyrics make her music so catchy you need to keep listening. I’ll admit, not all of her songs bang that hard, but we should keep in mind she’s like, 15 years old.

Her song “Babyface Savage” starts HARD as hell. Immediately thrown into the chorus, you hear a surprisingly savage beat. Bhabie comes in in mere seconds, rapping

“Comin’ out hard like ’88, make a bitch levitate

Babyface savage, bitch, I don’t play Patty Cake

Charms in the carrot cake, carats in the Patek face

Cop a new coupe, no top, that’s the Cali’ way”



The first time you hear the song, there’s a definite shock value. She’s come a long way from her old persona, something that has really plagued her. Even if people do still think she’s just famous for disrespecting everyone on Dr. Phil, she’s still talented, so it’s fine. Hate then!

After hearing the entirety of “Babyface Savage” I was left kind of awestruck. Looking further into Bhad Bhabie, it turns out she has a reality show on Snapchat— and it’s really entertaining.



In her song “Young and Bhad” feat. City Girls, she raps

“Young and bad, young and rich

Banana clips on the stick

Pull up and pop at your bitch”

She’s so right, she is young and BHAD as hell. She’s also the face of the brand Copycat Beauty, a line that Jeffree Star approved on his YouTube channel after reaching out to her directly to have her drop off the line to test.



Bhad Bhabie is a great rapper and honestly, an even better business women. All she can do is go up from here and personally, i’m excited for that. If her new singles are any indication of what’s to come, she’s going to be throwing hits at us left and right.