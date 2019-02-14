Dairy Queen’s Valentine’s Day 2019 Specials, Promos & Free Items

Wanting to enjoy some delicious Dairy Queen for Valentine’s? Dairy Queen has some great options this year that you’re guaranteed to love. And on top of that, some individual stores are offering their own specials today too, including a giveaway in Minnesota and double points in Texas. Read on for more details.

The best is the Dipped Strawberry Blizzard. This blizzard has a base of vanilla soft serve blended with Ghirardelli chocolate and sprinkled with strawberry topping.

It comes in four sizes and is the official Blizzard of the Month for February.

You can also get a Dipped Strawberry Cupid Cake that’s made with Ghirardelli. It’s the perfect serving for two and you can order it online for in-store pickup. Find a participating DQ store here.

If that’s not big enough, try ordering the DQ Heart Cake that serves 10 to 12. You can order it online here. It has a fudge and crunch center surrounded by vanilla and chocolate soft serve. Many stores will let you choose what design you want for your cake.

Some Dairy Queen stores have their own cake decorator, which means you should chat with your local Dairy Queen about design options. Check out the dream catcher cakes that this Dairy Queen in South Dakota offers, thanks to their cake decorator:

If you want dinner, try the Chicken Strip Basket for $4.99. It comes with four chicken strips, Texas toast, fries, and your choice of dipping sauce: country gravy, zesty queso, ranch, honey mustard, smoked BBQ, or buffalo. The strips are marinated and seasoned five times. Yum.

Dairy Queen’s also offering a mint shake at participating locations, made of vanilla soft serve blended with mint syrup and milk and topped with whipped topping.

You might also want to check in with your local Dairy Queen. Sometimes they’ll offer specials you won’t see at every store.

For example, in Mauriceville, Texas it’s Double Hearts Day. Stop in to get your favorite treat or meal and earn Double Hearts. It’s one day only, just for Valentine’s, and requires a $5 minimum purchase. (This isn’t just available in Mauriceville, but in most Texas locations using the DQ Texas app. Check with your local store to see if the promo is available there too.)

Meanwhile, the Dairy Queen in Thief River Falls, Minnesota is giving away one free Valentine’s Cake today if you like and share their Facebook post below.