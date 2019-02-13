Last-Minute Edible Arrangements & Shari’s Berries Orders for Valentine’s Day 2019

Valentine’s Day is tomorrow and if you’re still in need of a sweet surprise for your special someone, there are still some last-minute chocolate-covered strawberry options you can order today. Edible Arrangements and Shari’s Berries are two top-selling companies for chocolate covered fruits and are known for the Valentine’s Day product collections they offer their customers.

For last-minute Edible Arrangement and Shari’s Berries orders, here is what we found:

Edible Arrangements

Edible Arrangements has 18 different Valentine’s Day-themed products for order, ranging in price from $29.99 to $131.99. For their “Swizzle Berries,” “I Love You Swizzle Berries Gift Set,” and “Valentine’s Day Berries” products, there are special offers to save money if you buy 2 boxes instead of one.

On Instagram yesterday, Edible Arrangements wrote “Just when you thought it was too late to order anything for #ValentinesDay, we’re here to remind you that it isn’t. Get to it!” While some of their options are available for in-store pick-up only, a number of their products can still be delivered on February 14 with an increased delivery fee. A number of locations are still able to hand-deliver today, 2/13, for less than it would cost to have your order delivered tomorrow.

The best way to ensure that you will have your order on time for the holiday is to pick-up it up from your local Edible Arrangements yourself (if there is one close to where you live or work, and if you will be seeing the person you’re buying the gift for on Valentine’s Day). They have over 1,200 local stores; a store locator to find the Edible Arrangements location nearest you can be found here.

If you are not already subscribed to Edible Arrangements’ email chain, you can also sign up to receive emails from them and get 15% off your next pick-up order. Being an email subscriber will also alert you to promotions and special offers in the future.

Shari’s Berries

Shari’s Berries specializes in chocolate-covered strawberries, so it is no surprise that they created specially-decorated berries for their busiest holiday of the year. In addition to white, milk, dark, and “pink champagne” chocolate-dipped strawberries, they also sell chocolate-covered pretzels rods and cherries, chocolate-dipped cheesecake bites and cake ball truffles, and adorable “Love Bug” chocolate brownie bites molded into the shape of smiling ladybugs. Their prices start as low as $23.99 for a half dozen gourmet dipped fancy strawberries.

According to Shari’s Berries’ website, they are sold out for Valentine’s Day (2/14) deliveries; however, if you are okay with your gift being delivered after the holiday, they do still have delivery available for on or after 2/15. Unfortunately, Shari’s Berries does not have an in-store pick-up option, so only order from them if you are okay will celebrating the holiday a little bit late this year.

One big upside to ordering from Shari’s Berries is that they still have their “Love Big, Save Big” promotion happening right now, which discounts Valentine’s Day-themed orders to up to 20% off. Click here to see all of their available products, and to place your order.