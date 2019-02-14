How to Get Krispy Kreme Sweethearts Conversation Hearts Doughnuts for Valentine’s Day 2019

To celebrate Valentine’s Day with something sweet, Krispy Kreme has an all-new Valentine Conversation Donuts collection, designed to look like the holiday’s iconic conversation hearts candies. In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, the donuts are meant to be a whimsical way to help Krispy Kreme customers find the words to say that they care.

In Krispy Kreme’s press release for the new donuts, they said “Krispy Kreme’s all-new Valentine Conversation Doughnuts are topped with more than a dozen new and traditional edible phrases, including ‘DM ME,’ ‘ALL THE FEELS,’ and ‘BE MINE.’ The conversation gets even sweeter since the doughnuts feature four Krispy Kreme classic fillings – Cake Batter, Strawberries & KREME™, Raspberry Filled and Chocolate KREME™ Filled.”

According to the Krispy Kreme website, the yellow donut is filled with cake batter, green is chocolate Kreme filled, pink has strawberries and Kreme filling, and purple has a raspberry filling. There are an assortment of conversation phrases to choose from in addition to the ones stated in the press release; “SO EXTRA,” “LOVE,” and “BFF” are also available, according to the Krispy Kreme website.

To find a Krispy Kreme store location near you, click here. If you are interested in purchasing the conversation heart donuts, we recommend you call ahead to make sure your local Krispy Kreme is still carrying the donuts and has not sold out.

When asked about the motivation behind this new collection, Krispy Kreme’s Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said “Finding the right word can be like, I don’t know….hard. But eating a doughnut is easy. So, we printed the right words on the doughnuts for you so you can’t mess this up.”

The announcement that Krispy Kreme would be releasing this special “Conversation Hearts” collection coincided with the news that the Sweethearts candies (which the donuts are modeled after) would not be available this Valentine’s Day. According to Forbes, Spangler Candy Co. owns the rights to Necco Brands and “said it didn’t have sufficient time to make the quantities needed to supply stores this year.” The candies are expected to return for Valentine’s Day 2020.

Krispy Kreme is also marketing the donuts for their Instagrammable look, and are using the hashtag “#ShowItWithDonuts.” They are encouraging customers to use the hashtag and tag @krispykreme when they share photos of their “favorite Valentine’s Day doughnut phrase” on social media. A number of Instagram users have taken photos of and with their conversation hearts donuts and tagged Krispy Kreme in the sweet photos. While the donuts do not appear as perfect as they do in all of Krispy Kreme’s promotional photos and videos, the photos people have shared of their purchased donuts do look cute and delicious.

Krispy Kreme is not promoting their other heart-shaped donuts, but they are also being tagged in photos of Krispy Kreme’s traditional Valentine’s Day donut designs, including a vanilla frosted donut with pink sprinkles and a smiling pink heart with little heart dimples. It appears that these holiday-themed donuts are also being sold in some Krispy Kreme locations.