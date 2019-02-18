Are Liquor Stores Open on Presidents Day 2019?

President’s Day is finally here, and people across the country will be enjoying the day off from work.

Celebrated on the third Monday of February each year, the day was originally established to recognize the birthday of President George Washington. Today, it is used to celebrate all presidents past and present.

When it comes to alcohol, you’re in luck. Most liquor stores will be open on President’s Day.

What else will be open?

Most restaurants, retail stores, and grocery stores will be open today. And what will be closed? Libraries, post offices, banks, and public schools will be closed today. (However, many public schools are staying open on Monday to be used as a makeup day.) Mail delivery will not take place on Monday; it is just one of ten non-Sundays each year that the US Postal Service does not deliver mail.

Presidents Day is an American holiday created to honor the birth of George Washington. It was initially established in the early 1800s, but was not made an official federal holiday until the late 1870s. In 1879, Rutherford B. Hayes signed it into law.

The holiday first went by Washington’s Birthday and was changed to become President’s Day under the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which, in the words of History.com, “sought to shift the celebration of several federal holidays from specific dates to a series of predetermined Mondays.”

The change was intended to create more three-day weekends for the public. While George Washington’s actual birthday is February 22, the holiday can fall anywhere from February 15 to February 21.

According to History.com, while President’s Day doesn’t fall on the actual birthday of American presidents, four former presidents’ birthdays take place in February.

If you’re looking to spend some money on President’s Day, a number of stores are offering great deals for the holiday. Big Lots’ sale features buy-one-get-one-50%-off pricing on select lighting, mattresses, and furniture. Crate & Barrel is also offering a Media Storage sale through February 18. It involves 25% off media stands, consoles, towers, and more.

And what about Target and Walmart? Target is offering online discounts this President’s Day that includes up to 25% off home items, plus an additional 15% off curtains, rugs, and furniture using the promo code HOME.

Walmart, meanwhile, is offering a President’s Day sale featuring 30-50% off items. Some of the top deals include a LED TV for $379, and a Wireless Samsung Galaxy Smartphone for a mere $99.