Valentine’s Day 2019 Recipes: Heart Shaped Food & Dessert Ideas

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and with it comes an influx of heart-shaped sweets. Whether you’re looking to celebrate with your significant other, heading to a Valentine’s Day-themed party, or wanting to use the holiday as an opportunity to show your friends and family how much you care, you’re likely searching for a food idea or recipe that can help you say “I love you.”

After searching the internet, we found a handful of yummy heart-shaped food and recipe ideas to help you make the holiday special:

Cake Pops

Family Circle Magazine has a heart-shaped cake pop recipe that requires no baking – the recipe says that you can crumble a store-bought pound cake and mix it with chocolate frosting (from the can is totally fine!). The only “cooking” you have to do is melt white chocolate, mix the melted white chocolate with red food dye, and coat the molded cake pops in it, refrigerating the finishing pops until the chocolate shell is fully hardened. The video above proves step-by-step instructions with visual guidance.

Heart-Shaped Whoopie Pies

Cookies Cupcakes and Cardio shared an instructional YouTube video on how to make heart shaped red velvet whoopie pies. The above video has over 1.5 millions views to date, and 13,000 likes.

Martha Stewart Weddings has a decadent and romantic recipe for heart-shaped whoopie pies – a dessert that requires minimal clean-up after you eat it, and travels well. The whoopie pies are raspberry Swiss meringue between pillowy chocolate cookies. To make them heart-shaped the recipes instructs you on how to fill and pipe the chocolate whoopie pie batter in plastic bags.

Heart-Shaped Pancakes

If you’re wanting to make your significant other breakfast in bed or cook something Valentine’s Day-themed for your children before they head off to school, Two Peas & Their Pod has a whole-wheat heart-shaped pancake recipe that only takes 25 minutes total to make! To add a pop of red and even more heart-shaped goodness, cut strawberries length-wise into slices – the natural shape of strawberries creates little heart-shaped slices when cut like this. For the complete ingredient list and instructions for Two Peas & Their Pod’s

Turning a food or dessert into a Valentine’s Day treat would really work with any food or baked good that can be precision-cut with a knife (better yet, purchase a heart-shaped cookie cutter to make the process quicker and neater): brownies, cookies, grilled cheese sandwiches, etc. Feel free to get creative with it, especially if the person you are making it for has a favorite food that is easily cut or molded.

Love Toast

As a savory Valentine’s Day breakfast food option, Good Housekeeping shared a simple and fun recipe for what they are calling “love toast.” All you have to do is cut a heart shape out of the center of two slices of sandwich bread, toast it in a skillet, and then crack and cook an egg in its center; you can garnish with scallions, capers, sprinkled parmesan cheese, etc. The complete recipe can be found here.