April Fools Day Drinking Games & Pranks 2019

April Fools’ Day is nearly upon us, and while everyone gears up to prank their friends, family and loved ones, ultimate fans of the holiday are planning some April Fools’ Day parties. And what’s a party without a few drinking games? Especially when those drinking games involve pranking your friends?

Now, we are well aware of the face that April Fools’ Day falls on a Monday this year, so what better way to get through your work day than to have some drinking game shenanigans to look forward to at the end of the day?

Check out our favorite drinking games, drinking pranks, and party ideas below for the best way to celebrate the holiday:

The Cement Mixer Shot

If you’re going to a bar or throwing a little party tomorrow night, consider ordering or making a Cement Mixer shot for one of your pals. The shot consists of Bailey’s Irish Cream and lime juice, and although the shot is often served in different ways, the concept is still the same – the Bailey’s will curdle once it comes in contact with the lime juice. So order up a shot for a buddy, have them swish it around in their mouth for a while, and watch them squirm, since it’ll feel like they’ve got a mouthful of cement!

Vinegar Instead of Vodka

If you’re having some friends over or heading to a bar where you are familiar with the bartender, there’s always an easy classic prank. Pour everyone shots of vodka, but choose one victim and pour them a shot of white vinegar. It looks exactly the same as the vodka, but it tastes a whole lot worse.

Another similar game: Fill up a bunch of shots with clear liquors on the table. One person then goes to one shot and takes it (no chaser) and says, “Mmmm water.” If someone calls bulls–t, the person has to prove that it was water by lack of smell. If they lied, they have to take another shot until they can pass for water. If nobody calls them out, the next person takes a shot and does the same.

7-14-21 Dice Game

One of the best dice games to play with a big group of friends (at least in terms of your wallet), 7-14-21 can be one of the funnest and most disgusting games to play at a bar. To begin, each player shakes all of the dice while looking for aces (or 1’s). If a player doesn’t shake any dice, the cup is passed on to the next player. If the player does shake and gets an ace, they farm out the ace and keep shaking. When the player reaches, or surpasses the numbers 7, 14 or 21, the following happens:

7=player chooses the shot

14=player buys the show

21=player takes the shot

Now the game doesn’t sound so bad at first, but generally the person who chooses the shot picks the grossest, worst, most disgusting combination that they can think of for the player who ends up taking the shot (like the “bar mat” shot). It’s the perfect April Fools’ Day drinking game!

The Placebo Effect

This is especially great if you are hosting your own AFD party, but it can also work at a bar if you know the bartender and/or can convince them to serve the non-alcoholic beer in a pint instead of a can. When your friends show up, pour beers for everyone in plastic cups (to hide the logo and fact that it’s an NA beer) and see how the night ensues. It’s the perfect placebo effect, and gives you an opportunity to watch as your which one of your friends starts acting drunk when they aren’t drinking any alcohol.

Do you have any fun April Fools’ Day drinking games or party ideas you’d like to share? Let us know in the comments below, and have a happy April Fools’ Day!

