Top 10 Best April Fools’ Pranks & Jokes for Co-Workers at the Office

It’s that time of year again, which means that April Fools’ Day 2019 is here. Get ready for all the pranks. And, just because you’re at work, it doesn’t mean you can’t pull a trick or two.

So, what kind of pranks can you get away with at the office? What won’t get you in trouble with the boss? Or, if it does get you in a little bit of trouble at work, what would make it all worth it? Let’s get into some ideas for the top 10 best pranks to play in the office for this year and many years to come …

Parking Spot Takeover: Some people at work are very territorial when it comes to their parking spots. This can be a good prank to get together on with some other co-workers too. Just park your cars across multiple spots to ensure that your victims have no way of parking in their usual spot. Easy.

Office or Cubicle Fill Up: Cups are an easy way to go with this one, but balloons, post-its and many other things can be a great substitute. Fill your co-worker or boss’s office, or cubicle, with the item of your choice. Whether you line the floor with upright standing cups or fill the entire office with balloons, it’s a non-destructive way to inconvenience your victim.

Blow Them Away: If you have a pretty laidback office environment or a boss with a good sense of humor, this can be good. Tape an airhorn underneath the bottom of an adjustable office chair and raise up the chair a bit so that it needs adjustment. When your victim tries to adjust their chair, things may get loud.

Keyboard Sticker Time: This one might get you in trouble if you can never get the stickers off. But, it could be worth it. Cover your co-worker’s keyboard with stickers on every single key. If you want to go that extra mile, get funny, embarrassing, or inappropriate stickers, depending on what you can actually get away with at your office.

Out of Order: Place an “out of order” sign on the doors of every single bathroom in the office. This prank may not last the entire work day, but it can be pretty funny.

That’s a Wrap: Do you have wrapping paper and maybe some ribbon to make a bow? They say Christmas comes just once a year, but you can prove that’s not the case this time. Wrap a cubicle or even just someone’s desk, covering it in the wrapping paper. Then, attach the bow acrosss it. Or, take something that your co-worker uses every day and gift wrap it.

Bugging Out: If you have a squeamish co-worker, this is a great joke to play on them. Grab a cup and flip it upside down. Then write on it something to the effect of, “Don’t lift up this cup unless you intend to kill it.” Leave the cup on your victim’s desk or work area.

Bye Bye Job: If you’re really mean and you have a boss getting in on your prank, you could leave a fake note from your boss on someone’s desk that says, “Pack up your desk and then come see me in my office.” This could definitely backfire, bring some tears, or just cause upset, so be careful on this one.

Out With the Old: You may need help with this one from another co-worker or two. Completely empty out a fellow worker’s office or cubicle, from the desk to their ballpoint pens. Empty. They’ll come to work and have no clue what happened. Definitely make sure to keep everything so that you’re able to put it all back when the prank ends.

Foiled Again: You’re going to need a lot of aluminum foil and some time, but this is another way to take over a co-worker or boss’ office without ruining anything. Wrap your boss or co-worker’s cubicle/office up in tin foil. Cover every individual item, from the staple to the keyboard, to the desk itself.