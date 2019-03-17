St. Patrick’s Day 2019 Restaurant Deals, Specials & Freebies

It’s St. Patrick’s Day 2019 and you may be looking to dine on corned beef and cabbage or sip on some green beer. There are a ton of deals, discounts and promotions going on for the holiday, so read on below for what’s available.

Arby’s – For those picking up some Arby’s food, you can celebrate the green holiday with the Mint Chocolate Shake, which is topped with Andes candy pieces. It’s available for purchase through March 24, 2019.

Bill’s Bar & Burger – Locations across the nation will feature the Pot o’ Gold milkshake for the holiday.

Bruegger’s Bagels – Bruegger’s Bagels always has green bagels available for the day.

California Pizza Kitchen – Today, patrons can get CPK’s Irish Mule for $5 for the holiday.

Cracker Barrel – Cracker Barrel is serving Corned Beef & Cabbage with red potatoes and spicy brown mustard today. The meal also comes with your choice of buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.

Dairy Queen – This month, the DQ is featuring the mint Oreo blizzard, which are buy one, get one free through March 17, 2019, as reported by AL.com.

Dunkin’ Donuts – If you are looking for a festive donut for the holiday at Dunkin’, order the Mint Brownie Donut, which is available for a limited time. Dunkin’ also has their Irish Crème coffees available.

https://twitter.com/dunkindonuts/status/1103297043685089285/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1103297043685089285&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.today.com%2Ffood%2F11-st-patrick-s-day-food-freebies-dining-deals-t149885

Insomnia Cookies – For delivery or pickup orders, you can use the code PADDY20 for 20% off on orders of $10 or more today, according to BGR.

Krispy Kreme – The O’riginal green glazed donut is back for the holiday today.

McCormick & Schmick’s – Often, McCormick & Schmick’s has special menu items and deals in the bar section of its restaurants.

McDonald’s – For those hoping for the return of the Shamrock Shakes at McDonald’s, they are back through March 24, 2019.

O’Charleys – Today, O’Charleys is making any of their beers green for patrons.

Tilted Kilt – According to Patch.com, Tilted Kilt restaurants have a special menu, which features “corned beef & cabbage, corned beef hash & eggs, corned beef sandwich with scotch eggs and green beer.”

Tim Horton’s – The eatery is featuring its new Clover Donut to celebrate the holiday spirit.