Cracker Barrel & Perkins Easter Hours Open on 2019

It’s Easter Sunday 2019 and you may be looking to get out of the house before all the feasting. Or, maybe the holidays are not your thing and you haven’t made plans. Perhaps you want to go out to eat. A lot of places are closed, but there are so many restaurants that are open today. Cracker Barrel and Perkins are two of the restaurants open, especially if you’re looking for some bunny day breakfast. Just keep in mind that some locations may be operating on limited hours for the holiday.

One thing about Perkins is that they serve breakfast all day, as does Cracker Barrel. And, not all of the Perkins meal options are heavy or packed with carbs. For example, they have the Hearty Harvest Omelette. It’s 570 calories and Perkins describes it as, “An egg white omelet filled with turkey sausage, sweet red onions, summer squash, zucchini, tender red bell peppers, crimini mushrooms, spinach and Mediterranean Feta. Served with fresh fruit and dry whole wheat toast. No sides.” When it comes to omelets, Perkins also has a build-your-own option. Choose two items to build your omelet. For those who want even more items in their eggs, the following additions can be put in their omelets for a small extra charge:

Extra charge for each additional:

• Diced Ham (140 cal)

• Sausage (210 cal)

• Turkey Sausage (90 cal)

• Applewood Smoked Bacon (35 cal)

• American Cheese (170 cal)

• Swiss Cheese (170 cal)

• Cheddar Cheese (170 cal)

• Pepper Jack Cheese (150 cal)

• Hollandaise Sauce (220 cal)

• Crimini Mushrooms (5 cal)

• Tomatoes (5 cal)

• Spinach (20 cal)

• Fresh Broccoli (20 cal)

• Fresh Avocado (100 cal)

• Onions (10 cal)

• Green Peppers (5 cal)

Other items on the menu include Fried Pickles, the Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch, Homemade Meatloaf, Grilled Pork Chops, Butterball Turkey with Dressing, and Mammoth Muffins.

For those who want to enjoy their Perkins meals at home, the company now has a To-Go service. You can order breakfast, lunch, and dinner online. Cracker Barrel also has breakfast, lunch and dinner catering available, for ordering meals online.

Cracker Barrel has a special Heat n’ Serve Easter Family Meal To-Go available for the holiday. The meal serves up to 10 people and the restaurants prefer at least 24 hours of notice (while supplies last), but if it isn’t a very busy location, you may be in luck for last-minute ordering.

Currently, Cracker Barrel has seasonal items featured on its menu, including a Loaded Hashbrown Casserole, which the restaurant describes as, “Our classic Hashbrown Casserole finished on the grill with crispy bacon pieces and a slice of melted Colby cheese on top. Upgrade any side to Loaded Hashbrown Casserole or try it as an additional side.” There is also a French Toast Latte, Spring Berry Iced Tea, Country Fried Shrimp, Chicken n’ Dumplins, and Buttermilk Pie. The Buttermilk Pie is described as this, “Our classic take on this Southern favorite features a creamy, custardy filling in a buttery, flaky pie crust. We top it off with fluffy whipped cream and fresh sliced strawberries.”

Keep in mind that seasonal items are available for a limited time at Cracker Barrel restaurants and that they vary in availability, depending on location.