How to Dye Easter Eggs Quick & Easy

Eggs are a crucial part of Easter. From coloring them to hunting for them, they have come to represent the fun and excitement that children associate with the holiday. That said, coloring them in can be a last minute hassle.

In order to help your Easter go smoothly, we’ve assembled the quick and easy steps that can be taken to ensure that your dyed eggs look terrific.

1. First, lay your eggs in a pot that’s large enough so that the eggs don’t touch. Fill the pop up with water until the water is about 1 inch above the eggs. Bring the pop to a boil and immediately remove from the heat.

2. Put a lid over the pot, and set a timer for 10 minutes. Once the timer goes off, carefully drain the hot water out of the pot and add cold water. Let the eggs sit in the cold water until they are cool to the touch.

3. Next, you can prepare the food coloring. Bring 4 cups of water to a boil on the stove, and then disperse them in 4 different bowls. Add 1/2 teaspoon of vinegar to each bowl. Then, depending on how strong you’d like your colors to be, add 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon of the food dye. Be sure to mix the dye in carefully.

4. Place your eggs in the dye. This can be done with tongs, or a spoon if tongs are not available. Be careful so as not to have the egg fall into the dye. Once you have dipped it, leave the egg until its reached your desired color.

5. Take the egg out of the dye and place it on a wire rack or some elevated equivalent. Make sure you have newspaper or paper towels underneath to catch the runoff. Let the egg(s) dry completely before touching. And then you’re ready to go hunting!

It is generally considered not safe to eat eggs after you’ve dyed them. This has little to do with the food coloring itself, however, and more to do with the refrigeration process. According to the U.S. Drug & Food Administration, you should not eat any cooked eggs or egg-related dishes that have been out of the refrigerator for more than 2 hours. If the temperature at which are exposed is over 90 degrees, than the period shrinks down to 1 hour.

“Whether you hide eggs for an Easter hunt or use them as a centerpiece, if they have been out at room temperature for more than two hours, discard them,” adds Good Housekeeping Institute Culinary Director Susan Westmoreland.