Are BJs Wholesale & Sam’s Club Open on Easter 2019?

BJ’s Wholesale Club will be open on Easter Sunday, as well as Easter Monday. This is at participating locations, many of which are incorporating a holiday schedule. To save wasted time and gas, a quick phone call to confirm your local BJ’s holiday hours of operation can be useful. If you do not want to contact the restaurant directly, you should be safe following the designated Sunday hours, which is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Conversely, Sam’s Club will be closed. According to Saving Advice, Sam’s Club warehouses will be closed all of Easter Sunday, though they will be open on Easter Monday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. These times are local and may differ from location to location. It’s usually best to contact the location closest to you for updated openings and closures. Sam’s Club is also closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Is Open on Easter Sunday

Though Sam’s Club is closed on Easter Sunday, the chain store has plenty to offer customers throughout the rest of the year. The store has discounts on candy, pastries, and a variety of chocolates for Easter baskets. “Easter is about family and friends and we want to help expedite that process by having some select choices to make the kitchen time a lot quicker,” said Chris Vasquez, club manager at Sam’s Club.

Sam’s Club was founded in 1983 and was named after owner Sam Walton. The chain is operated by Walmart, and is second in sales volume among warehouse clubs, trailing only Costco. Sam’s Club currently 599 has locations, after abruptly closing 60 of them in 2018.

Sam’s Club Is Closed Easter Sunday But Will Be Open on Easter Monday

Sam’s Club CEO John Furner released a statement explaining the company’s decision. “After a thorough review, it became clear we had built clubs in some locations that impacted other clubs, and where population had not grown as anticipated,” he said. “We will be closing some clubs, and we notified them today. We’ll convert some of them into eCommerce fulfillment centers — to better serve the growing number of members shopping with us online and continue scaling the SamsClub.com business.”

BJ’s Wholesale Club has a similarly wide reach. There are 216 BJ’s clubs in 16 states throughout the United States. These locations are primarily on the East Coast, which is where the first club was opened in 1984. The company’s name was derived from the initials of Beverly Jean Weich, who was the daughter of the company’s first president, Mervyn Weich.