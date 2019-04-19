Passover 2019 Dates: What Times Does Passover Start & End?

Tonight on Friday, April 19, Passover 2019 begins. The Passover is one of the most important Jewish holidays of the year. It’s a time to remember the exodus of the Jewish people from slavery in Egypt. This year, Passover’s official ending is Saturday, April 27, 2019. The seder meal, which is the biggest ritual for the holiday, is generally held the first night of Passover.

So exactly what time does Passover start tonight? Officially, Passover begins tonight (Friday, April 19) at sunset. Jewish holidays typically begin at sundown rather than at 12:01 a.m. like secular holidays. Then Passover ends on sunset April 27. Jewish holidays are timed to the lunar cycle, not the solar cycle, Newsweek explained, which is why the timing of Passover may vary from year to year.

The first seder meal will take place after nightfall tonight, and the second seder meal will be after sunset on April 20, according to Chabad.org. The seder meals typically include four cups of wine or grape juice, the eating of matzah and bitter herbs, and retelling the Exodus story. (Technically this is called reciting the Haggadah.) Participants often dip parsley into salt water to remind themselves of the tears and suffering of the Jewish people.

Then for the eight days that Passover is celebrated (or seven days in Israel), participants must avoid eating leaven (chametz.) In fact, typically leavened bread or grain is removed from the home starting at midday the day before Passover. Unleavened bread is eaten instead. It’s also a reminder that when the Israelites fled, they left in such a hurry that they couldn’t wait for their bread to rise.

The first two days of Passover and the last two days are typically celebrated with holiday meals, lighted candles, and time off from work. Some participants won’t drive, write, or use electronic devices on those days, Chabad.org shared.

The four days in between are called “intermediate days,” where work is allowed.

USA Today noted that this year, Reform and Conservative Jews are allowing a category of food called kitniyot (including rice, beans, corn, and other legumes.) However, many Orthodox Jews still believe that kitniyot is forbidden during Passover.

You can find a list of the remaining Jewish holidays for 2019 here or below.

Festival of Weeks (Shavuot): June 9-10

The Ninth of Av (Tish’a B’Av) – August 11

Rosh Hashana (the Jewish New Year) – September 30 – October 11

Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement) – October 9

Sukkot (Feast of Tabernacles) – October 14-15 (and 16-20)

Shmini Atzeret (Eighth Day of Assembly) – October 21

Simchat Torah (Day of Celebrating the Torah) – October 22

Chanukah – December 23 – December 30

Jewish observers use the Hebrew calendar, which is the lunar calendar, to track all their holidays. This calendar follows the cycles of the moon rather than the sun like a typical calendar in the United States.