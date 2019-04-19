What is Good Friday & Why do Catholics Celebrate It?

Good Friday is the religious holiday when Catholics and Christians remember the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ, before celebrating the resurrection on Easter Sunday.

The holiday’s title may appear confusing. What is “good” about a beating, flogging, and execution? The Catholic Church teaches that Jesus suffered through this agony in order to pay the price for the sins of humanity. By dying on the cross, Jesus ensured the redemption of mankind.

Good Friday Marks the Day When Jesus Christ Was Condemned, Crucified & Died

Good Friday is the observation of the day that Jesus Christ sacrificed himself as penance for all of humanity’s sins.The National Catholic Register adds that the word “good” was also used to mean “holy” during medieval times. The Catholic Encyclopedia, published in 1905, includes the following explanation:

“From the earliest times the Christians kept every Friday as a feast day; and the obvious reasons for those usages explain why Easter is the Sunday par excellence, and why the Friday which marks the anniversary of Christ’s death came to be called the Great or the Holy or the Good Friday. The origin of the term Good is not clear. Some say it is from “God’s Friday” (Gottes Freitag); others maintain that it is from the German Gute Freitag, and not specially English. Sometimes, too, the day was called Long Friday by the Anglo-Saxons; so today in Denmark.”

According to the Bible, Catholics and other Christians believe that Jesus celebrated Passover in Jerusalem with his disciples on Holy Thursday, which included the Washing of the Feet. Later that night, after Jesus had prayed, he was betrayed by the apostle Judas. The Bible states that Judas approached Jesus and kissed him as a way to identify him to the soldiers that had come to arrest him.

#Gospel of the Day (Matthew 26,14-25)

"The Son of Man indeed goes, as it is written of him, but woe to that man by whom the Son of Man is betrayed. It would be better for that man if he had never been born." https://t.co/hRyNbSF39O pic.twitter.com/M9lfYBt6vZ — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) April 17, 2019

Early in the morning, when it was still dark, Jesus was taken before Pontius Pilate, who was the appointed Roman governor. According to the Gospel of Matthew, Pilate asked Jesus if he was the King of the Jews. Jesus answered, “You have said it.” Pilate finds no reason to condemn Jesus, so he sends Jesus to King Herod, who was in Jerusalem for the Passover feast. Pilate rationalized that since Jesus was from Galilee, which was Herod’s jurisdiction, then he should deal with Jesus. But as the gospel of Luke lays out, Jesus gives no answer to Herod’s questions, and he is sent back to Pilate.

Pilate states repeatedly that he does not believe Jesus has committed a capital crime. The Gospels explain that the crowd chanted at Pilate, demanding that Jesus be crucified and an accused murderer named Barabbas be released. Pilate agreed and washed his hands to signify that he was not responsible for Jesus’ death.

Jesus was whipped and mocked, and then made to carry the cross to the place where he would be crucified. A witness named Simon is pulled out of the crowd to carry the cross for Jesus, who fell three times on the way to Golgotha, which means “place of the skull” in Aramaic.

Christ, out of love, sacrificed himself completely in order to save you. His outstretched arms on the cross are the most telling sign that he is a friend who is willing to stop at nothing. #HolyWeek — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 15, 2019

The Roman soldiers nailed Jesus to the cross and cast dice to divide his clothing. The Gospels explain that they mocked Jesus by posting a sign above his head that identified him as “King of the Jews” and told Jesus to save himself if he was really the Messiah.

The Gospel of Mark states that Jesus was crucified at 9 a.m. on the holiday we now know of as Good Friday. The Gospel reads:

“At noon, darkness fell across the whole land until three o’clock. Then at three o’clock Jesus called out with a loud voice, ‘Eloi, Eloi, lema sabachthani?’ which means ‘My God, my God, why have you abandoned me?’ Some of the bystanders misunderstood and thought he was calling for the prophet Elijah. One of them ran and filled a sponge with sour wine, holding it up to him on a reed stick so he could drink. ‘Wait!’ he said. ‘Let’s see whether Elijah comes to take him down!’ Then Jesus uttered another loud cry and breathed his last. And the curtain in the sanctuary of the Temple was torn in two, from top to bottom. When the Roman officer who stood facing him saw how he had died, he exclaimed, ‘This man truly was the Son of God!'”

Catholics Observe Good Friday With the ‘Stations of the Cross,’ Which Marks Jesus’ Movements From Condemnation to Burial

The “Stations of the Cross” is a typical observation on Good Friday. Catholics observe Jesus’ final day by recalling his passion.

There are 14 “devotions,” or stations, that correspond with Jesus’ trial and death. The first station marks when he was condemned by Pilate and moves along from there. Participants say a prayer at each step. Typicaly, the Stations of the Cross takes place within the church.

Good Friday is Not a Holy Day of Obligation in the Catholic Church; Observers Are Required to Fast & Abstain From Meat

Good Friday is not a holy day of obligation in the Catholic Church. A holy day of obligation is when all practicing Catholics are required to attend mass. As listed by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, holy days of obligation include Easter, Christmas, and the solemnity of the Immaculate Conception.

Catholics are encouraged to attend a service on Good Friday, but it is not required. That is because the Good Friday service is not classified as a mass. The bread and wine, used for Communion, is sanctified on Holy Thursday. The only sacraments performed on Good Friday are the Anointing of the Sick and Penance. Baptism is also permitted in specific circumstances.

Catholics are also required to abstain from meat and to fast on Good Friday. Fasting in the Catholic Church is not as severe as you may think. Catholics are told to eat only one full meal for the day, along with two smaller meals, and told not to snack in between. The fasting requirement applies to adults between the ages of 18 and 59.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops includes on its website, “If possible, the fast on Good Friday is continued until the Easter Vigil (on Holy Saturday night) as the ‘paschal fast’ to honor the suffering and death of the Lord Jesus, and to prepare ourselves to share more fully and to celebrate more readily his Resurrection.”

