Is Chick-fil-A Open on Memorial Day? Are There any Deals?

Chick-fil-A is open on Memorial Day 2019. All locations should be open for normal business hours (6 a.m. to 10 p.m) on Monday, May 27. However, individual Chick-fil-A locations might keep different hours. You can look up your local Chick-fil-A here.

Chick-fil-A is known for its Christian values; most fans know that the chain is closed every Sunday. As Memorial Day is a government holiday, the restaurant does not shut its doors in observation.

As the name implies, Chick-fil-A’s specialty is chicken; all of its offerings — except certain breakfast items — indeed center around the bird.

Ironically, the fast-food concept’s advertising has been dominated by cows for nearly 25 years. In 1995, the chain introduced a pair of poor-spelling cows who encouraged diners to “Eat mor chikin,” as reported in 2015 by Chick-fil-A’s blog, The Chicken Wire.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Locations Regularly Offer a 10% Discount for Members of the Military

Chick-fil-A does not appear to be running any specials in conjunction with Memorial Day 2019. However, members of the military can receive a 10 percent discount every day of the year at many locations; check with your local Chick-fil-A to see if it offers the discount.

“Participating Chick-fil-A locations offer 10% military discounts. Always check with the store first. Typically, you must present a valid military ID,” reads the description on Veterans Advantage.

In addition to the 10 percent discount year-round, many Chick-fil-A locations offer free food on Military Appreciation Night. According to Military.com, “all eligible individuals can receive a free meal off a limited menu at Chick-fil-A.”

This offer is also subject to availability; be sure to check with your local franchise location before ordering.

Chick-fil-A Is Closed Every Sunday, on Christmas & Thanksgiving

Chick-fil-A closes its doors each and every Sunday, in keeping with the beliefs of its founder, S. Truett Cathy, who was a devout Southern Baptist.

“Every Chick-fil-A restaurant closes on Sundays, so Team Members are guaranteed at least one weekend day to spend outside of the restaurant. The tradition dates back to Truett Cathy’s original restaurant, The Dwarf Grill, which closed on Sundays because the diner was open 24 hours a day, and he wanted to give his team a day off to rest and to worship if they choose. Chick-fil-A also believes in using that day off to strengthen communities, both close to home and throughout the cities its restaurants serve. In that spirit, sometimes Operators make exceptions when their communities are in need,” reads a blog post by Chicken Wire, in part.

Chick-fil-A is only closed on a handful of holidays. Those include Christmas and Thanksgiving. Easter Sunday is also listed as a holiday, but the chain is always closed on Sundays. If another holiday happens to fall on a Sunday, the eatery will be closed.