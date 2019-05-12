‘I Love You’ Mom Quotes & Poems on Mother’s Day 2019

It’s Mother’s Day 2019. Whether you are looking for a short and funny message to write in your card or you are just looking for the right words to say, “I love you”, there’s a perfect message for all the moms out there who are celebrating. Whatever the case, here’s a rundown of our top picks of quotes or poems, used for saying “I love you” to the special women in your life.

“If I know what love is, it is because of you.”

– Hermann Hesse

Mom, you are amazing, there is no doubt,

And sometimes I forget and whine and pout,

Please forgive the mistakes I often do,

And know that, Mom, I really love you!

– WishesPoems.com

“I love my mother as trees loves water and sunshine. She helps me grow, prosper, and reach great heights.”

– Terri Guillemets

“This is a tribute to a woman who works hard to pay the mortgage, raise her children and support her friends. She is not SuperWoman, she is my mom. I love you.”

– Wishes & Messages

“I never appreciated the things you did for me all these years. But now that I am a parent, I am in awe of the sacrifices you’ve made to bring me up. Better late than never. Mom, I love you!”

– BayArt

“Dear Mom, our House is a Home, only because of You. I love you.”

– Wishes & Messages

“A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend.”

– Unknown

Mommy, I love you

More than you see.

You have always been there

When I needed you to be.

– Gail M. Russellburg

Find the full poem here at Family Friend Poems.

“If my life had to be fit in a single selfie, it would be incomplete without my mommy. I love you, mom.”

– BayArt

“A mother – she sees all but says a little. She sacrifices all, yet complains a little. Most of all, she gives all, but expects only a little. I love you mom!”

– Love Quotes & Messages by Maria Bastida

“You are the only person in this world who made me realize that no matter what I do, there is someone who will always love me without any conditions, and that person is you!”

– Fogut

“The job of a mother is more important than the job of any CEO in this world. CEOs run companies, mothers change lives. CEOs make good employees. Mothers make CEOs. I love you mom.”

– Wishes & Messages

Mother’s Day is observed in the United States on the second Sunday in May each year, so this year, it falls on May 12, 2019. The holiday was established by a woman named Anna Jarvis and the first official Mother’s Day was truly celebrated on May 10, 1908. But, Mother’s Day did not become an official U.S. holiday until 1914.

Jarvis lived from May 1, 1864 to November 24, 1948. According to ABC News, she was a community organizer and philanthropist, who was not actually a mother herself. Prior to creating an actual Mother’s Day, Jarvis came up with “Mothers’ Day Work Clubs”. The purpose of these clubs was to teach women “how to properly care for their children.”