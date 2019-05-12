Mother In Law Jokes & Quotes: Mother’s Day 2019

Mother’s Day is here, and for many, that means celebrating your mother-in-law. A number of films have been made that poke fun at the often-said-to-be fraught relationship between mother and daughter-in-law, and we’ve got the funniest jokes and quotes you can share with your mother-in-law for the special day.

Read on.

1. I never forget a face, but in my mother-in-law’s case, I’m willing to make an exception. (www.jokes.net)

2. Office executive: Sir, can I have a day off next week to visit my mother-in-law?

Boss: Certainly not.

Office executive: Thank you so much, sir! I knew you would be understanding. (www.greatcleanjokes.com)

3. Q: What are the two worst things about your Mother-in-Law? A: Her faces.

4. I always know when it’s the mother in law knocking at the door… the mice throw themselves in the traps.

5. What is the difference between outlaws and in-laws? Outlaws are wanted. (www.greatcleanjokes.com)

6. My MILK is banned internationally from playing poker, as she keeps all the chips on her shoulder! (www.motherinlawstories.com)

7. Two men were in a pub. One says to his mate, “My MIL is an angel.” His friend replies, “You’re lucky. Mine is still alive.” (www.motherinlawstories.com)

8. Q: How do you stop your mother in law from drowning?

A: Take your foot off her head (www.motherinlawstories.com)

9. How many mothers-in-law does it take to change a light bulb? One. She just holds it up there and waits for the world to revolve around her (www.chillisauce.com)

10. Last week my wife and I went to buy a car and the salesman asked if I wanted an airbag. I said: “No thanks. I already have a mother-in-law.” (www.chillisauce.com)

Each year, families across the country get together to celebrate motherhood in the US. Often time, the day is marked with flowers, cards, and a number of other gifts for Mom. The day of recognition was created by Anna Jarvis in 1908, and became an official holiday in 1914. Jarvis dedicated much of her life to motherhood; before the Civil War, she even created “Mothers Day Work Clubs” that helped teach women how to look after their children.

According to History.com, Jarvis was not a fan of the widespread commercialization of the holiday, and spend the latter half of her life trying to remove the holiday from the calendar.

The outlet goes on to detail that celebrating mothers has its origins in the ancient Greeks and Romans, who “held festivals in honor of the mother goddesses Rhea and Cybele.”