Black Mirror’s Striking Vipers: Best Memes & Reactions

In Black Mirror Season 5, the first episode called Striking Vipers has a very unexpected twist. And viewers just can’t stop talking about it. Here’s a look at the best memes, tweets, and reactions to that twist. This article will have spoilers for Striking Vipers.

One viewer on Reddit said this was pretty much their expression through the entire episode:

This without context meme was also shared on Reddit. Here’s another great Reddit reaction.

And this is perfect.

How wives are gonna be watching their husbands play video games from now on after watching Black Mirror 😂 pic.twitter.com/TZvbgIGk4g — m. (@mxwzy) June 5, 2019

Next is Striking Vipers pretty much summed up perfectly, courtesy of Reddit.

This one made me laugh out loud:

This one’s great too.

And of course, let’s not forget the spoilers without context, which is perfect for this episode.

The IMDB rating for Striking Vipers is phenomenal. Out of 5,078 reviews, the episode has 7.3 out of 10 stars so far. This IMDB review was perfect:

Personally, I might like this Game of Thrones crossover tweet best. Maybe that is where Bran kept zoning out to do.

Soooo thats where Bran used to zone out to #StrikingVipers pic.twitter.com/MlBc4pOMBw — Aaya The Girl (@AjaMalass) June 5, 2019

Some people are still processing the episode.

And this part was SO funny in the episode.

Danny deciding whether to add an x or not #StrikingVipers pic.twitter.com/L2oebLQLsw — White Walker (@holumiede_) June 5, 2019

There were some really funny moments in the episode.

I don't think #StrikingVipers is supposed to make me laugh but I am cracking the fuck up. "What about the first Sunday of each month??" ON THE LORD'S DAY SIR??? REALLY???? pic.twitter.com/S6Sw5LV399 — Mothra as Herself (@LeahCsMovies) June 6, 2019

When your college roommate requests to add you on #StrikingVipers pic.twitter.com/AsUAmJb1c8 — Matthew A. Cherry 🏁 (@MatthewACherry) June 6, 2019

This is great.

So thats why my friends like fighting games so much #StrikingVipers pic.twitter.com/fvclcrYBYC — Efrain (@ruizefra31) June 5, 2019

YOOOO THEY REALLY PUT THAT IN THEIR BIO 🤣👏🏽 #StrikingVipers #BlackMirrorseason5 pic.twitter.com/SeP97v4Apf — 5SOS Saved Me (@sireneverlast) June 6, 2019

But this might be the best tweet of all.

Want to stay updated on The Orville and other scifi shows this author writes about? You can join the author’s email list for updates on The Orville; choose the scifi and fantasy TV option when you sign up.