Happy 4th of July 2019 Memes: The Best Jokes on the Internet

Happy 4th of July! On July 4, 1776, 13 colonies declared their independence from England, and this day eventually became known as Independence Day. Now we celebrate America’s’ independence every year. And what better way to celebrate Independence than with some great memes? We may have our differences, but we can all enjoy funny memes on the internet. Here are some of the best memes for the holiday.

For hundreds of years, Americans have celebrated the country’s independence. The holiday is rich in meaning, history and tradition. Today we celebrate with fireworks and parties with friends and family. BBQ seems to be a favorite Independence Day treat.

Whether you call the holiday the 4th of July, Independence Day, or July 4, we all know what holiday we’re referring to. And a lot of people get the day off work too, which makes it even better.

Of course, it’s important to remember to keep pets safe on this holiday. The sound of fireworks can be very scary for dogs and cats. That’s why it’s important to have them safe in your home, where they can’t escape when the fireworks start going off.

Not everyone will be able to celebrate fireworks today though. Some states are under burn bans, but people in those areas can still have fun even if they can’t set off their own fireworks.

According to History.com, 1870 is the year that Independence Day officially became a national holiday.

John Adams wrote his wife about the holiday: “”I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding generations, as the great anniversary Festival. It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn acts of devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shews, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other from this time forward forever more.” (When he wrote the letter he was referring to July 2, but we now celebrate on July 4.) Edits were made to the Declaration of Independence, which was finally sent to the printing press on July 4 rather than July 2, Chicago Tribune noted.

But the specific date hardly matters. What matters is that we are still celebrating and enjoying our freedoms today in 2019.

The crowds might make a difference though, depending on where you’re celebrating.

And let’s be honest… No one is THAT interested in your fireworks videos.

People are slowly realizing this.

Saw this meme and felt like they were speaking to me 🤦🏻‍♀️😂. I just scrolled through my phone and found 6 videos of fireworks from last 4th of July… can you guess the last time I watched them? pic.twitter.com/N0vKh8CRUF — Samantha Galvez (@SamanthaRGalvez) July 3, 2019

Here are some more memes shared on TWitter for the holiday.

Normie 4th of July meme thread? Normie 4th of July meme thread pic.twitter.com/KRW7NiXlow — Michael (@moistangus) July 3, 2019

And yeah, if you’re not from the United States then your Twitter feed might be annoying today.

This one’s just funny.

My favorite 4th of July meme! pic.twitter.com/pznxyBUWU2 — Andy (@andytaylor6) July 2, 2019

Here’s hoping you have some great memes to share for the 4th of July. Happy Independence Day!