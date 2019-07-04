4th of July 2019 Uber & Lyft Codes

There’s no reason to drink and drive on the 4th of July. Many transportation companies are offering reduced-prices and discount codes throughout the day, some which might earn you free rides depending on how far you are from your destination. Check out discount codes for both Uber and Lyft services below:

UBER

If you’re a new Uber user, the following codes may be able to get you a free or reduced-price ride today. That said, Uber might surge its prices at the end of the night, due to the high demand. If you want to check on surge pricing before you order an Uber, you can use the app Flare. You can also check out fare estimates on your phone, to get an idea of when is the best time to call your Uber. If you feel comfortable doing so, you can share rides with people going to similar locations using UberPOOL.

If you live in Albuquerque, New Mexico, use the code “ABQUSA19″ to get up to $10 off your Uber ride. The promotion starts July 3 at noon and runs until July 7 at 3 a.m. According to KRQE, there are over 1,200 rides available in the area.

Residents of Jupiter, Florida, will be given an even better deal. The town has set aside $3,000 to pay for rides to and from Jupiter town limits during the 4th of July. It covers up to $15 per round trip or one-way rides. There is no promo code needed. For other Uber codes and promos, click here.

LYFT

When ordering a Lyft, be sure to enter the code “77777774TH.” If you live in any of the Coachella Valley cities, which includes; Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Bermuda Dunes, Indio, and Coachella, you will be given a free ride. The promo code lasts from 10:00 p.m. PST on Thursday, July 4, through 3:00 p.m. PST on Friday, July 5. It is only available for one-time use per Lyft user, and is good for up to a $50 value.

The promo code is courtesy of the Walter Clark Legal Group. “If you drive to a restaurant, bar, or 4th of July event, you may end up having more than one drink and not be able to drive home safely,” said founder Walter Clark in an official statement. “We want to make sure that anyone who shouldn’t drive, doesn’t drive. That’s why we sponsor these LYFT promo codes, so drivers who don’t plan to drink, but become impaired, have a safe, free, easy alternative to getting behind the wheel.”

Lyft is offering similar deals in other states. If you’re a resident of Summit County, Ohio, you can use the promo code “SCPO7419” on the app to get a free ride home. The code lasts from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, to 6 a.m. on Friday, July 5. If you happen to find yourself partying in Las Vegas, Nevada, use the code “SMART4TH” to redeem $5 off two rides. The code lasts throughout July 4-5, and is available to both new and existing Lyft users. For other Lyft codes and promos, click here.