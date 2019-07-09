Cow Appreciation Day 2019: Costume Ideas to Get Free Food at Chick-fil-A

Cow Appreciation Day is today, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Chick-fil-A stores nationwide. This means that if you dress up in cow attire, you can get a free Chick-fil-A entree. The special runs from opening to 7 p.m. local time. If you’re really wanting some free Chick-fil-A, then you may also be needing some easy costume ideas for getting that free entree. We have gathered the best (and quickest) ideas from years past and are sharing them here.

You’ll Need to Wear a Cow Costume But It Doesn’t Have to be Head to Toe

Are you ready for tomorrow?! Visit the restaurant between open and 7pm on July 9, 2019 wearing anything cow-like, and receive one FREE Breakfast, lunch or dinner entree (salads excluded). #CowAppreciationDay #1DAY #TB pic.twitter.com/bIoMNFXfhf — CFA Henderson NC (@CFAHenderson) July 8, 2019

To join in the fun, you’ll need to wear a cow costume to Chick-fil-A sometime between opening and 7 p.m. You don’t need to actually be dressed like a cow from head to toe. Just wearing any sort of cow apparel will be enough, but that won’t stop some people from going all out for the special day.

Chick-fil-A’s website explains: “On this day, customers who visit any of our restaurants wearing something cow-like (for example: a spotted accessory, black and white spots on t-shirt, a cow hat or mask, etc.) will receive a free entrée.”

So really, anything you want to wear — even black and white spots on a shirt — is enough to qualify. But if you want to get a little more creative and stand out, here are some great ideas.

Here Are Some Great Costume Ideas

Chick-fil-A used to require more from cow costumes, but so many people wanted to participate that now they give free entrees for any kind of cow apparel. But still, you might want to stand out from the crowd. Here are some fun costume ideas for today.

A white tank top or T-shirt over black shorts is a good costume choice for a super hot summer day, as shown in this photo below. Add a colored nose and an “Eat More Chikn” sign and you’re set. Don’t forget the socks with black cow spots!

Go all out and get the whole family together in matching costumes:

Would you dress like this for free food? It's "Cow Appreciation Day" at @ChickfilA! It lasts until 7 tonight! pic.twitter.com/JwNSdrcg8H — Tonya Terry (@TonyaTerry) July 11, 2017

Cow ears can come in all shapes and sizes. In this photo below, the women in the picture are wearing a thick white headband with cow ears attached. Wearing an “Eat Mor Chikin” sign is a good touch for passing the cow costume test.

Cow Appreciation Day at CFA yesterday!!😁🐄 pic.twitter.com/5jsD9Pb01a — bee♎ (@bonka_colette) July 15, 2015

Or just use some black eye pencil or mascara and color your nose black like a cow’s nose. Then tape some black spots on a white sweatshirt and you’re ready for some free Chick-fil-A!

Sometimes Chick-fil-A is lax in what they let you use. I went with this “costume” when I was picking up my cat from the vet and decided to put a sign on the top of the cat carrier that read: “Eat More Chickn. Cow Inside.” The staff loved the “costume” at the drive-thru and awarded a free Chick-fil-A entree.

Although wearing a head-to-toe cow costume isn’t required to get a free entree, you can still go all out if you want. Going out and buying one wouldn’t be worth the money you’d save with a free entree. But if you already have a cow costume, then go for it!

Happy day after cow appreciation day from your favorite softball playing cows💜🐮🐄 pic.twitter.com/ltVuPuMSK2 — Marissa Lamoree (@marissalamoreee) July 16, 2015

You can dress up your baby too.

If you don’t have black spots, brown spots will work too.

Cow Appreciation Day.

We had to moo it…..🐮@cfamayfaire pic.twitter.com/GZU5REWYwk — Carly Finck (@carlyfinck) July 15, 2015

If you just have a cow mask, that’s fine too.

You Have A lot of Free Entree Options, but Entree Salads Aren’t Included This Year

Here’s what you can choose between for your free entree. Unfortunately, entree salads are not an option this year. Chick-fil-A’s website simply says that this is to “simplify the experience for our customers and Team Members.” Chick-fil-A suggests the Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap instead if you wanted a free salad.

For breakfast:

Egg White Grill

Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit

Chick-fil-A Spicy Biscuit (available markets/locations only)

Buttered Biscuit

Sunflower Multigrain Bagel

Chick-n-Minis (4 count)

Chicken or Sausage Hash Brown Scramble Bowl

Chicken or Sausage Hash Brown Scramble Burrito

Chicken or Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel

Bacon or Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Muffin

Lunch or dinner choices for a free entree:

Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A Chicken Deluxe Sandwich

Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap

Chick-fil-A Nuggets (8 or 12-count)

Chick-fil-A Grilled Nuggets (8- or 12-count)

Chick-n-Strips (3 or 4-count)

Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich

Kid’s Meal choices:

Chick-n-Strips (1 or 2-count) Kid’s Meal

Chick-fil-A Nuggets (4 or 6-count) Kid’s Meal

Grilled Nugget (4 or 6-count) Kid’s Meal

Remember, Cow Appreciation Day is very busy for Chick-fil-A employees, so be extra kind to the people who are working there today.

Cow Appreciation Day can’t be combined with any other offer or promotion.

What was your costume today? Tweet the author of this story and share your photo to be included in this story later today!