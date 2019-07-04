Are Marshalls & Ross Stores Open on the 4th of July?

4th of July is finally here! If you’re wanting to do some extra shopping, buy some hot dogs, or just treat yourself, you might want to stop by Marshalls or Ross clothing stores. But is either store open on the 4th of July, 2019? What are their hours of operation?

Marshalls stores are open on the 4th of July. They will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Being open on the 4th of July is a longstanding tradition with Marshalls. Seven years ago, the company noted on Facebook that all of their stores are open and they encouraged people to come in and “have a fabulous holiday.” Note that the company’s closing time has since been pushed back to the aforementioned 9:30 p.m. You can find more details about your local Marshalls by clicking here.

Marshalls Will Be Open on the 4th of July During Regular Hours

As for Ross, the answer is the same. Most Ross Dress for Less stores are open on the 4th of July. The store is closed for Christmas and Thanksgiving, but is open during standard operating hours in holidays like Memorial Day, Labor Day and Veteran’s Day. There are always some exceptions, so it might be a good idea to call your local store ahead of time and confirm their hours. Visit the store locator here to find out about your store.

Right now, there are a lot of summer deals you can take advantage of, as both Marshalls and Ross stores will be open all 4th of July weekend. Marshalls is discounting some of its summer items, and you can often find great deals on swimwear items at Ross. You can check out additional discounts and online deals by clicking here.

Ross Will Also Be Open on the 4th of July & the Rest of the Weekend

Marshalls is unique in that its tags include comparison prices, which are references to regular retail prices of the same or similar items at full-price department or specialty retailers. As the official website explains, “Where identical items are not available, we compare to products of a similar type, quality and style. Prices vary among other sellers and change over time, but our buying staff’s goal is always to provide you with a useful comparison.”

“These are based on prices at which we believe substantial sales of the same or a similar item have been made at full-price department or specialty retailers in the area or online,” the site adds.