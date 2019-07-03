NYC Bus, Subway & Train 2019 July 4th Holiday Schedules

July 4th falls on a Thursday this year, which means a four-day holiday weekend for many, and a revised public transportation schedule in New York City. Whether you are trying to get out of the city to celebrate the 4th, or are sticking around in NYC and need to know the best ways to get around the city, here are the holiday bus, subway, and train schedules for the 4th of July.

According to the MTA, there will be extra train service for the Long Island Railroad, Metro-North Railroad, and Staten Island Railway offered to support the influx of travelers in and out of the city ahead of the holiday on July 3.

On July 4, the MTA will operate its trains, buses, and subways on a weekend schedule.

In spite of it being a Thursday, the subways will be running on their Saturday schedule; the MTA advises that they will be increasing service around the time of the Macy’s fireworks celebration to accommodate those planning to take the subway in order to observe the fireworks display. Please note that the L train project is ongoing; through Friday morning (July 5), “trains will operate every 4 to 6 minutes between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m.; with reduced frequency between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.; and every 20 minutes after 10 p.m. between Lorimer St and 8 Av.” For a complete list of subway train changes and revised service, click here.

MTA New York City Transit and MTA Bus Company buses will also be working on a Saturday schedule on July 4, which means that travelers using the bus on the holiday should check the Saturday schedule before planning their transportation, as some routes run on a limited schedule or not at all on Saturdays. In addition, the MTA advises that “the following bus routes may be affected by street closures or detours: M9; M14A/D SBS; M15; M15 SBS; M20 SBS; M21; M22; M55; M103; B25; B61; B62; B63; B67; B69; BM1; BM2; BM3 and BM4.”

For travelers coming to or from New Jersey, NJ Transit is also offering a revised holiday bus train schedule. They say that “trains will operate on a weekend/major holiday schedule on all lines” on Independence day; Hudson-Bergen Light Rail will operate on a weekend schedule, Newark Light Rail on a Saturday schedule, and the River Line on a Sunday schedule. For a complete breakdown of the NJ transit extra service schedule to accommodate those heading to the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks display, click here.

As an added holiday bonus, NJ Transit is honoring their weekend “kids ride free” policy from July 1 through July 5 for families traveling in and out of the city for the holiday.

Lastly, the PATH holiday schedule for July 4 follows their standard Saturday schedule, with “Journal Square-33 Street (via Hoboken) and Newark-World Trade Center lines in service.”

Before planning your trip to or from New York City, be sure to check the appropriate schedules for your mode of transportation online and remember to factor in an increase in rider traffic due to the holiday.