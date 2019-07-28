Tennessee Tax Free Weekend 2019: Time, What Qualifies, & When It Ends

Tennessee’s tax-free weekend continues today – Sunday, July 28 – through the end of the day. It will end Sunday at 11:59 p.m. This means that tax free weekend in Tennessee is going on right now. Here are the details on how tax-free weekend is working this year.
The Following Are Exempt from Taxes in Tennessee This Weekend
Here are the items that qualify for tax-free weekend:
Clothing items must be $100 or less each. This includes items such as:
- General apparel like shirts, pants, jackets, socks, shoes, dresses, and the like
- Aerobic clothing
- Antique clothing (for wear)
- Aprons/clothing shields
- Athletic socks
- Baby clothes, diapers, bibs
- Backpacks
- Bandanas and other hair accessories
- Belts
- Bathing suits
- Boots (general purpose)
- Bow ties, ties
- Bras and other lingerie, corsets, nightgowns, pajamas, slips, tights
- Bridal gowns and veils
- Camp clothing
- Caps, hats
- Uniforms, like chef uniforms, choir clothing, clerical vestments, gym suits, graduation caps and gowns, lab coats, school uniforms
- Coats, jackets
- Costumes
- Dress gloves and shoes
- Ear muffs, gloves, leg warmers, mittens
- Golf clothing
- Ponchos
- Religious clothing
- Rain gear
- Slippers
- Suits
- Sweaters
- Tuxedos
School and art supplies must be $100 or less, and may include items such as:
- Art supplies, paintbrushes, paints, oil, watercolors
- Backpacks/book bags
- Blackboard chalk
- Binders, folders
- Calculators
- Cellophane tape
- Chalk, clay, crayons, erasers
- Compasses
- Composition books
- Crayons
- Erasers
- Folders (expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila)
- Glazes
- Highlighters
- Index card boxes and index cards
- Writing utensils: pencils, pens, markers, pencil sharpeners
- Legal pads
- Glue, paste, paste sticks
- Lunch boxes
- Markers
- Notebooks
- Paintbrushes, acrylic, tempora, oil, and paints
- Paper of all kinds (notebook, loose leaf ruled, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, construction paper)
- Scissors
- Textbooks
Computers must be $1,500 or less and can include notebooks, computers, laptops, and tablets. It includes CPU and other bundled components, such as speakers, monitor, keyboard, mouse, cables, and basic software.
Online shopping also qualifies if the order, payment, and retailer’s acceptance happen during the weekend and the item is shipped immediately. It’s OK if the delivery itself happens after this weekend, WATE reported.
See a full list of what’s exempt from taxes here. Even though the PDF title says 2015, it’s still listed on Tennessee’s website for 2019.
The Following Items Are NOT Tax Free in Tennessee This Weekend
Here are examples of items that are still taxable:
- Apparel that costs more than $100
- Belt buckles that are sold separately
- CDs, computer software, computer storage media, diskettes, electronic schedulers
- Jewelry
- Handbags
- Sports or recreational equipment
- Items bought for a business or trade use
- School and art supplies that individually cost more than $100
- Computer parts, like keyboards and monitors if not sold with the CPU
- Storage media (flash drives, CDs)
- Individually purchased software
- Video game consoles
- E-readers (Kindle, Nooks) and person digital assistants
- Phones
- Bridal apparel besides gowns and veils
- Cosmetics
- Emblems, patches
- Safety glasses
- Sports gloves, sports guards
- Hard hats or hearing protectors, helmets
- Maps
- Printer supplies, printer paper, printer ink
- Ski boots
- Hard hats
- Reference books
- Any rented items
- Sewing materials
- Sunglasses
- Watches
- Yarn
See a full list of what is NOT tax free here. Even though the PDF title says 2015, it’s still listed on Tennessee’s website for 2019.
For more information, see Tennessee’s website here.