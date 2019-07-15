Why Is ‘Tom Holland Better Pray Up’ Trending on Twitter?

There was a lot of confusion online Sunday afternoon after the #TomHollandBetterPrayUp started trending on Twitter. Most people had no idea what the hashtag was in reference to, but for whatever reason, loved it anyways, because Marvel movie fans love anything that has to do with Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland. Others on Twitter assumed that the hashtag was in reference to him and and co-star Zendaya, and in that respect, those users were correct.

The hashtag first caught fire after rapper Golden G released his new track entitled “Zendaya.” In the song, there’s a lyric referencing how he’s gonna steal Zendaya from the actor who plays Spider-Man and says, “Tom Holland better pray up, cuz imma make it go Zendaya.” And for those who’ve never heard of Golden G, real name Gerome Nash, he’s a hip hop artist from Toronto.

Die-hard shippers of Tom Holland, 23 and Zendaya, 22, both of whom have been dodging dating rumors ever since Spider-Man:Homecoming first came out in 2017, and the responses to #TomHollandBetterPrayUp on Twitter were hilarious. A lot of the tweets, as mentioned, were of complete confusion as to what this hashtag even meant.

#tomhollandbetterprayup tom coming to twitter confused pic.twitter.com/PMACZDPcdD — 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐲𝐬𝐬 𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐡 saw ffh 🕷 (@ohcarys) July 14, 2019

#tomhollandbetterprayup

no one: GOLDEN G: “Tom Holland better pray up” Tom Holland: pic.twitter.com/JwsDfBQ5eY — ᎷᎪᎡᎢᎽ// saw ffh (@m4rtsss) July 14, 2019

#TomHollandBetterPrayUp I don’t even know what this hashtag is but I’m here for it and I love it

pic.twitter.com/sgSZR5kYjv — 𝑆𝑜𝑝ℎ𝑖𝑒 ✵ (@capbriee) July 14, 2019

Others joked about how Golden G could even think he could “steal” Zendaya away from Holland.

Golden G thinking he can take Zendaya from Spiderman #tomhollandbetterprayup pic.twitter.com/pAsLYtcleT — Beary🐻 (@SadbutProud) July 14, 2019

Me just finding out now what #tomhollandbetterprayup is. Try again pic.twitter.com/Urs9k547di — Briana 🍕 (@JustBriBri111) July 15, 2019

#tomhollandbetterprayup

Tom searching up who Golden G is pic.twitter.com/Z7ukwFbBWM — Kathiana (@iconkathiana) July 14, 2019

tom after listening to golden g's new song #tomhollandbetterprayup pic.twitter.com/wn0PLJzDMn — esmeralda saw ffh! (@thcluvs) July 14, 2019

For anyone worried about Golden G after the Twitterverse’s blind support for Tom Holland, rest assured that he is loving the publicity. And is re-tweeting all his favorite #TomHollandBetterPrayUp messages on his own page. There’s even a new Twitter handle created with the name, Tom Holland Better Pray Up. So while the jokes may seem tough on Golden G, it’s actually a win situation for the rapper.

golden g just retweeted my tweet i see this as an absolute win pic.twitter.com/2eryUhAaZ8 — tom holland better pray up (@shawnvrse) July 15, 2019

golden g opening his check after today pic.twitter.com/6XfSAm0vuA — tom holland better pray up (@thespideypisces) July 14, 2019

So far, neither Zendaya or Holland have responded to the trending hashtag. The actress tweeted out a promo for the new episode of her HBO series Euphoria airing on Sunday night, but nothing about Golden G’s song. The former Disney Channel star likes to keep her private life out of the spotlight, so it’s unlikely her response to the hashtag, if she makes one, will confirm or deny any of the rumors that she’s romantically involved with Holland.

