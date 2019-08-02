New Mexico Tax Free Weekend 2019: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

New Mexico’s Tax Free Weekend is happening right now. Tax Free Weekend began Friday, August 2 at 12:01 a.m. and will last through Sunday, August 4 at 11:59 p.m. (technically when the clock turns midnight and it’s August 5, the sale is over.) Here are more details about what does and does not qualify in New Mexico this week. Find a complete list here.

Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in New Mexico

School supplies up to $30 each, clothing, footwear and accessories up to $100 each, computers up to $1,000 each, and computer hardware up to $500 each all qualify.

Here are examples of clothing and accessory items that qualify for tax-free status. See a complete list here.

Aerobic clothing

Aprons, clothing shields

Baby clothes, diapers, bibs, but NOT diaper bags

Belts (but not belt buckles when sold separately)

Bowling shirts

Bow ties and ties

Camp clothing

Chef’s uniforms

Clothing in general: shirts, blouses, pants, skirts, coveralls, dresses, formal clothing that’s sold not rented, jeans, shorts, suits, suspenders etc.

Coats, wraps

Gloves (dress gloves, not sports gloves), ear muffs

Golf clothing (caps, dresses, shirts, skirts, pants – but golf gloves are taxed)

Graduation caps & gowns

Hats, caps (including sports caps)

Jackets

Jogging apparel (but not leg warmers)

Lab coats

Leotards

Lingerie: bras, corsets, hosiery, jogging bras, underwear etc.

Pajamas

Prom dresses

Religious clothing: Choir & altar clothing, clerical vestments, etc.

Robes

Shoes, boots (when general purpose or cowboy boots), running shoes without cleats, sandals

Shoe laces

Socks (including athletic socks)

Uniforms for employees, but not athletic uniforms

Wedding apparel that’s purchased not rented(bridal gowns, veils)

The following are examples of computer and computer-related items that are tax free:

CDs (blank only)

CPUs

Computers (desktop, tablet, laptop)

Computer cables

Computer paper

E-readers (if it has computing function, like spreadsheets and word processing)

Hard drives

Monitor

Motherboards

Mouse

Printer & printer paper

Speakers

The following are examples of tax-free school supplies.

Backpacks for school, book bags (but NOT duffel bags)

Binders, clips, clipboards, daily planners

Blue books

Book covers

Books for school (under $30 each)

Calculators (under $200 each)

Canvas for oil painting

Chalkboards erasers & chalk (but NOT chalkboards)

Crayons, watercolors, etc.

Erasers

Flash cards

Folders

Glue & glue sticks

Highlighters, markers, pens, pencils, pencil sharpener

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Protractors, rulers, scissors, staplers and staples

Paper (construction paper, printer paper, notebook paper, etc. )

Poster board and poster paper

Tape (cellophane, masking tape)

Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in New Mexico

The following clothing and accessory items are examples of what DO NOT qualify for tax free status in New Mexico this weekend. See a complete list here.

Accessories of specific types (belt buckles, coin purses, cosmetic bags, fanny packs, purses, handbags, handkerchiefs

Antique clothing that can’t be worn

Appointment books

Arch supports

Arm warmers

Athletic gloves, pads, and supports

Athletic or sports uniforms or sports clothes

Athletic shoes (ballet shoes, baseball shoes with cleats, bicycle shoes with cleats, bowling shoes etc.)

Bathing suits, caps, coverups

Batting fabric

Beach caps and coats

Boots that are for a specialty purpose, like climbing, fishing, hiking, waders, etc.

Braces & supports for injuries

Briefcases

Buttons

Cosmetics

Costumes

Diaper bags

Eyewear

Gloves that are protective or sports gloves (not general dress gloves)

Hair accessories (bandanas, barrettes, bobby pins, ponytail holders, bows, clips, headbands, etc.)

Hard hats

Helmets for sports

Insoles

Jewelry (bracelets, necklaces, earrings, etc.)

Leg warmers

Life jackets and vests

Martial arts attire

Riding pants

Scuba gear

Shoulder pads whether for sports or for regular wear

Shower caps

Skates of any type

Ski suits (but ski masks are tax free)

Sports uniforms

Sweatbands

Tap dance shoes

Yarn, cloth, lace, knitting material, fabrics, clothing repair items like thread and buttons

The following are examples of computer and computer-related items that are not tax-free.

E-readers that don’t have a computing function and only have Internet access

Headsets

Joysticks

PDAs

Scanners

Software & manuals

Video camera for computer

The following are examples of school supplies that aren’t tax free.

Backpacks for hiking

Books not for school

Cell phones

Chalkboards

Digital cameras

Dry boards

Duffel bags

Fax machines

Gym bags

Suitcases

Umbrellas

Watch bands, watches

Zippers

Remember that listed items are subject to change. See this PDF for a full, updated list.