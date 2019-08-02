New Mexico Tax Free Weekend 2019: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

New Mexico’s Tax Free Weekend is happening right now. Tax Free Weekend began Friday, August 2 at 12:01 a.m. and will last through Sunday, August 4 at 11:59 p.m. (technically when the clock turns midnight and it’s August 5, the sale is over.) Here are more details about what does and does not qualify in New Mexico this week. Find a complete list here.
Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in New Mexico
School supplies up to $30 each, clothing, footwear and accessories up to $100 each, computers up to $1,000 each, and computer hardware up to $500 each all qualify.
Here are examples of clothing and accessory items that qualify for tax-free status. See a complete list here.
- Aerobic clothing
- Aprons, clothing shields
- Baby clothes, diapers, bibs, but NOT diaper bags
- Belts (but not belt buckles when sold separately)
- Bowling shirts
- Bow ties and ties
- Camp clothing
- Chef’s uniforms
- Clothing in general: shirts, blouses, pants, skirts, coveralls, dresses, formal clothing that’s sold not rented, jeans, shorts, suits, suspenders etc.
- Coats, wraps
- Gloves (dress gloves, not sports gloves), ear muffs
- Golf clothing (caps, dresses, shirts, skirts, pants – but golf gloves are taxed)
- Graduation caps & gowns
- Hats, caps (including sports caps)
- Jackets
- Jogging apparel (but not leg warmers)
- Lab coats
- Leotards
- Lingerie: bras, corsets, hosiery, jogging bras, underwear etc.
- Pajamas
- Prom dresses
- Religious clothing: Choir & altar clothing, clerical vestments, etc.
- Robes
- Shoes, boots (when general purpose or cowboy boots), running shoes without cleats, sandals
- Shoe laces
- Socks (including athletic socks)
- Uniforms for employees, but not athletic uniforms
- Wedding apparel that’s purchased not rented(bridal gowns, veils)
The following are examples of computer and computer-related items that are tax free:
- CDs (blank only)
- CPUs
- Computers (desktop, tablet, laptop)
- Computer cables
- Computer paper
- E-readers (if it has computing function, like spreadsheets and word processing)
- Hard drives
- Monitor
- Motherboards
- Mouse
- Printer & printer paper
- Speakers
The following are examples of tax-free school supplies.
- Backpacks for school, book bags (but NOT duffel bags)
- Binders, clips, clipboards, daily planners
- Blue books
- Book covers
- Books for school (under $30 each)
- Calculators (under $200 each)
- Canvas for oil painting
- Chalkboards erasers & chalk (but NOT chalkboards)
- Crayons, watercolors, etc.
- Erasers
- Flash cards
- Folders
- Glue & glue sticks
- Highlighters, markers, pens, pencils, pencil sharpener
- Legal pads
- Lunch boxes
- Protractors, rulers, scissors, staplers and staples
- Paper (construction paper, printer paper, notebook paper, etc. )
- Poster board and poster paper
- Tape (cellophane, masking tape)
Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in New Mexico
The following clothing and accessory items are examples of what DO NOT qualify for tax free status in New Mexico this weekend. See a complete list here.
- Accessories of specific types (belt buckles, coin purses, cosmetic bags, fanny packs, purses, handbags, handkerchiefs
- Antique clothing that can’t be worn
- Appointment books
- Arch supports
- Arm warmers
- Athletic gloves, pads, and supports
- Athletic or sports uniforms or sports clothes
- Athletic shoes (ballet shoes, baseball shoes with cleats, bicycle shoes with cleats, bowling shoes etc.)
- Bathing suits, caps, coverups
- Batting fabric
- Beach caps and coats
- Boots that are for a specialty purpose, like climbing, fishing, hiking, waders, etc.
- Braces & supports for injuries
- Briefcases
- Buttons
- Cosmetics
- Costumes
- Diaper bags
- Eyewear
- Gloves that are protective or sports gloves (not general dress gloves)
- Hair accessories (bandanas, barrettes, bobby pins, ponytail holders, bows, clips, headbands, etc.)
- Hard hats
- Helmets for sports
- Insoles
- Jewelry (bracelets, necklaces, earrings, etc.)
- Leg warmers
- Life jackets and vests
- Martial arts attire
- Riding pants
- Scuba gear
- Shoulder pads whether for sports or for regular wear
- Shower caps
- Skates of any type
- Ski suits (but ski masks are tax free)
- Sports uniforms
- Sweatbands
- Tap dance shoes
- Yarn, cloth, lace, knitting material, fabrics, clothing repair items like thread and buttons
The following are examples of computer and computer-related items that are not tax-free.
- E-readers that don’t have a computing function and only have Internet access
- Headsets
- Joysticks
- PDAs
- Scanners
- Software & manuals
- Video camera for computer
The following are examples of school supplies that aren’t tax free.
- Backpacks for hiking
- Books not for school
- Cell phones
- Chalkboards
- Digital cameras
- Dry boards
- Duffel bags
- Fax machines
- Gym bags
- Suitcases
- Umbrellas
- Watch bands, watches
- Zippers
Remember that listed items are subject to change. See this PDF for a full, updated list.