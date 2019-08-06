10 Best Nurse Costumes for Halloween

Looking for a simple and recognizable costume this Halloween? With so many nurse costumes on the market, you can really have some fun shopping for the perfect one and making the costume your own with some nurse-appropriate accessories.
Whether you’re a woman looking for the best sexy nurse costume, you’re shopping for your child’s costume, or you’re looking to be inspired with a unique spin on a nurses costume, we’ve found a costume you’ll love.
This inexpensive nurse costume has all the basics for an amazing Halloween costume, with a slightly sexy touch. The skirt is long enough to provide adequate coverage, while still showing some skin. The costume kit includes a simple white nurse’s wrap dress, an apron, a nurse hat, and a costume stethoscope. Dressing up with your boyfriend or husband? Check out this great doctor’s costume. We’re into gender equality – why not swap the roles with this men’s nurse costume and this women’s doctor costume.
If you’re a plus size woman looking for the perfect Halloween costume, this nurse costume is a great choice. It’s made with high quality fabrics that will accentuate your curves for a truly amazing and flattering fit. The body-shaper base is designed with a snap body suit and molded underwire cups, while the skirt and shrug are separate pieces. Buy some inexpensive red heels to complete the look.
Go for a nurse costume that’s sultry and sexy, with a black frock that makes the look a bit darker than the typical white getup. This costume fits true to size and is made with exceptionally nice fabric, which keeps it from looking cheap. The costume runs slightly small though, so consider sizing up. Some sexy black thigh highs are the perfect accessory for this costume.
We love this unique spin on a nurse costume, made with a fun and flirty army print that will stand out at Halloween costume parties. The short skirt pairs perfectly with the more conservative top and keeps it from being too revealing. Dressing up as a couple this Halloween? Shop some of these awesome army costumes for your beau.
Forgo a sexy costume for something a bit scarier this Halloween, like this zombie nurse costume. The costume is available in women’s sizes small, medium, large, and x-large, accommodating women who wear women’s sizes 0-12. Grab some of these blood stained thigh highs, and even some of these zombie temporary tattoos for a more realistic costume.
You can’t find a costume that’s much less expensive than this, which is great when it will likely only be worn for a day. The attached apron and headpiece are both included but you’ll need to purchase a costume stethoscope separately. This fun pink one is only $5.99. Be sure to review the Rubie’s size chart before selecting a size as costume sizing can vary considerably from normal children’s clothing.
Purchase a two-for-one costume with this awesome set that includes both a doctor and nurse’s costume. Your kids will love using these costumes for dress up long after Halloween, making them a great investment as well. Not only will you receive the two costumes, but also seven various accessories for each costume to make the look super authentic.
This zombie nurse costume is made just for girls, and includes the dress, headpiece, and mask, all of which are made with high quality fabrics. The costume is currently on sale for almost 50 perfect off, a great deal just in time for Halloween. Buy this container of stage blood to make more marks on your face and body.
If you’ve ever been to the hospital or doctor’s office, then you know that the nurse costumes commonly sold aren’t very realistic. Most nurses wear standard scrubs, and not the tiny white dresses we see depicted with Halloween costumes. If you want to go with a more authentic nurses costume, this comfortable scrub set is perfect. Your kid can wear their normal sneakers and accessorize with a stethoscope .
This nurses costume is simple, clean, and comfortable. The costume is available in children’s sizes small, medium, and large and is made with great fabric that will hold up over time. The set includes all the necessary pieces including the apron and the headband.
