Are BJ’s Wholesale & Costco Open on Labor Day 2019?

BJ’s Wholesale is open for business on Labor Day Monday 2019, but Costco isn’t open today. Like most retail stores, they’re both offering special discounts and sales for the holiday. Read on for more holiday details.

BJ’s Wholesale Hours 2019

BJ’s Wholesale will be open on Labor Day. Location hours are not the same across the country, so hours could vary from location to location.

Although hours could vary from location to location, the stores typically open at 9 a.m. on Labor Day. Some will close at 10 p.m. or even 9 p.m. on Labor Day.

Tire Bay will close at 8 p.m. in most locations on Labor Day, and the Optical Department will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in most locations on Labor Day. However, these can vary. To double check on the BJ’s Wholesale near you, go to the club locator here.

Costco Hours 2019

Costco will be closed on Labor Day in most locations. The store used to have a holiday hours page that mentioned chainwide holiday hours for the store here. That page now redirects to a warehouse locator page, indicating that stores may not have the same hours nationwide on holidays. The page started being redirected to a warehouse locator just in July 2019. The old archived version said that Costco was closed on Labor Day, Thanksgiving, New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Easter, July 4, and Christmas.

Costco is historically closed on Labor Day, unlike many other stores. But it will be open again for regular business hours on Tuesday.

Warehouse hours are typically 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. But Costco’s site did stipulate that hours can vary from location to location. To find out the hours near you, visit the warehouse locator here.

Some Stores May Be Affected by Hurricane Dorian

If you live in an area near where Hurricane Dorian is approaching, such as on the southern or western side of Florida, then these stores’ hours may be slightly different or the stores may be closed entirely because of the storm. You can see live trackers for Hurricane Dorian here. Some areas, like some regions in Florida and Georgie, have even issued mandatory evacuations. If you’re in an area that might be affected, then you should call your local store before heading over.

Costco & BJ’s Labor Day Specials & News 2019

Really @Costco it’s not even Labor Day yet pic.twitter.com/BbOBvCOySO — Becky Carr (@beckycarr3018) August 31, 2019

Costco has a lot of labor day specials. A members-only sale is taking place through September 23 online. These include $10 off two Apple AirPods, savings on Samsung appliances, and more. The savings are all online.

A Labor Day sale is going on through September 11 at Costco. You can see the specials here.

At BJ’s, you can enjoy big savings for Labor DAy on a lot of appliances, big and small. See all the specials here.

