Is Aldi & Trader Joe’s Open or Closed on Columbus Day, 2019?

It’s Columbus Day 2019 and you might be wondering if the your local Aldi or Trader Joe’s store is open today, as both stores usually have limited hours or are closed on federal holidays.

Both chains will be open for regular hours this year, although we always recommend calling ahead or checking with your local area store to be sure of the hours before making a trip. Most Aldi and Trader Joe’s stores are open until 8 or 9 p.m. during regular business hours, with limited hours on Sundays.

Read on for details on the hours of operation for both Aldi and Trader Joe’s:

Aldi & Trader Joe’s Will Remain Open on Columbus Day, 2019

When it comes to holiday hours, the Aldi website states, “All ALDI stores are closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. All ALDI stores will be open limited hours on Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. The holiday hours for your local store can be found by using our store locator.”

Since Columbus Day is not listed on their site for closings, most Aldi stores will most likely be open for regular hours all day Monday.

Trader Joe’s has similar hours, and will remain open during normal business hours on Columbus Day. The website states, “While our store hours are generally 8am to 9pm, every day, there are some exceptions. The quickest way to verify the hours of your Trader Joe’s is to visit our Stores page. If you search for the store you would like to visit, the hours are included in the store listing. You can also find store hours on our printable store list (PDF format).”

Aldi Only Started Remaining Open on Holidays Over The Last Few Years

Although Aldi generally remains open on Columbus Day, for the longest time, Aldi stores weren’t open on most other major holidays, including New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, the 4th of July, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. The store was occasionally open on Memorial Day, but that was at very limited stores, and never in the Midwest.