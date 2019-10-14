Do Amazon, UPS & Fedex Deliver on Columbus Day 2019?

Monday, October 14, 2019 is Columbus Day, which is a federal holiday, so you might be wondering if Amazon, UPS and Fedex still deliver today. Although the post offices are closed and there is no mail delivery on Columbus Day, Amazon, UPS and Fedex still deliver today, so if you’re using an alternate delivery service besides USPS, you’re in luck.

Read on for information on the UPS, Fedex and Amazon holiday delivery schedules:

All Three Services Will Have Normal Business Hours Today

Amazon noted on their website that shipping might be delayed on Columbus Day, though service will likely run on its normal shipping schedule. UPS recognizes Columbus Day, but doesn’t observe it, so the shipping company will also have regular business and delivery hours today.

FedEx’s Holiday Schedule is similar to UPS, with the majority of their services closed only for major holidays such as Christmas, New Year’s Eve, Thanksgiving, Easter and Independence Day. FedEx Ground, Home Delivery and Freight are all open, while Express and SmartPost hours are listed as “modified.”

The holidays and occasions that are recognized, but not observed by UPS include:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Valentine’s Day

Presidents’ Day

Chinese New Year

Daylight Saving Time begins

St. Patrick’s Day

Passover

Earth Day

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Flag Day

Ramadan

Father’s Day

UPS Founders’ Day

Rosh Hashanah

Yom Kippur

Columbus Day

Halloween

Daylight Saving Time ends

Veterans Day

Hanukkah

Kwanzaa

Columbus Day is Often Referred to as Indigenous People’s Day

Columbus Day, which is also referred to as Indigenous People’s Day, is celebrated every second Monday of October, and has been a federal holiday since 1937. Many countries throughout the Americas have a Columbus Day, including Belize, Uruguay, and Argentina.

There are a handful of states that do not celebrate and/or recognize Columbus Day, and have replaced it with celebrations of Indigenous People’s Day. According to Office Holidays, California, Nevada, Florida, Alaska, Hawaii, New Mexico, South Dakota and Maine are among the states that have alternate celebrations and observances today, while the state of Oregon does not recognize Columbus Day as an official holiday.

Instead, Hawaii celebrates “Discoverers’ Day,” and South Dakota enjoys “Native American Day.” Some predominately Scandinavian communities also celebrate Leif Erikson Day in place of Columbus Day.

Although the holiday is meant to celebrate Christopher Columbus’ explorations and his arrival in the Americas on October 12, 1492, the day also holds a much darker meaning for many Native American tribes and other indigenous people, as the day serves as a reminder of how their people were brutalized, murdered and kicked out of their own land when the Americas were first being colonized.

