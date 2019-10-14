Which States Replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day?

In many states and cities, celebrating Columbus Day is now frowned upon because of Christopher Columbus’ disturbing history. Columbus may be credited as being the explorer who discovered the New World, but millions of Native Americans actually already lived here before Columbus ever arrived. Columbus is also known to have enslaved local populations, which has caused many officials to decide to rename Columbus Day and celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day instead. Here’s a look at which cities and states have made the change.

Some States & Cities Have Renamed Columbus Day & Are Now Celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day

Columbus Day is a controversial holiday to say the least. According to History.com, Columbus forced some native people to convert to Christianity, enslaved others, and introduced foreign disease to the people of America. In fact, on his first day in the New World, Columbus wrote in his journal that he seized six natives whom he believed would be good servants. He also created forced labor for profit and sold thousands of peaceful native people who lived on Hispaniola, History.com noted.

History.com notes that while Columbus was governor of the Indies, he cracked down and killed natives who rebelled against his discipline, even parading dismembered body parts through the streets. This was found written in documents that Spanish historians discovered in 2005.

Columbus was also not the first to discover the New World (beyond the native people who already lived there.) The Vikings discovered North America about five centuries earlier, USA Today noted.

Because of all of this and more, some states and cities have decided to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day rather than Columbus Day. Eight states have made the switch so far, USA Today noted.

The states who now celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day include, according to USA Today (unless otherwise noted) include:

Maine (made the switch in April 2019)

New Mexico (switched in April 2019)

Vermont (switched in May 2019)

Minnesota (switched in 2016)

Alaska (switched in 2017)

North Carolina (2018)

South Dakota (1990)

Alaska (according to The New York Times)

Oregon (according to The New York Times)

Wisconsin (The New York Times notes that this state will celebrate Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day simultaneously)

Washington D.C. (voted to temporarily change the name)

Oklahoma (celebrates both holidays on the same day)

Alabama (celebrates Columbus Day and American Indian Heritage Day)

States who celebrate on a different day include:

California (Native Americans Day on the fourth Friday of September)

Nevada (Native Americans Day on the fourth Friday of September)

Tennessee (American Indian Day on the fourth Monday of September)

Hawaii (Discoverers’ Day on Columbus Day)

Many cities have also chosen to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day instead, including Seattle and Minneapolis. Dallas also made the change, but some said it was watered down. Grand Forks, North Dakota is celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day for the first time this year, The New York Times shared.

In fact, more than 100 cities and towns have chosen to rename Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples Day, The New York Times noted.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Man with TV on Head Leaves CRT TVs on Porches in Virginia