Is BJ’s Wholesale Open or Closed on the 4th of July 2020?

Independence Day is here, and a number of stores and businesses will be closed to honor the federal holiday. Is BJ’s Wholesale open or closed this July 4?

Most BJ’s stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 4, according to the company’s website.

BJ’s Wholesale is just one of a handful of stores deemed essential and expected to remain open on July 4. Other stores include Apple, Bloomingdale’s, HomeGoods, JCPenney, and T.J. Maxx, according to NJ.com.

As it’s a federal holiday, though, a number of stores and businesses will also be closed, such as banks, government offices, and postal offices.

A Surge In Coronavirus Numbers

While BJ’s is slated to remain open on July 4, a number of bars and restaurants are planning to reclose in light of the surge in coronavirus numbers over the past couple weeks.

As of July 3, according to a previous Heavy article, the U.S. reported over 2.85 million cases of coronavirus, and more than 130,000 deaths across the country.

Governors in Michigan, Florida, Texas, California, Colorado, and Arizona, are all closing thousands of bars across their respective states in response to these troubling statistics. New Jersey and New York City, meanwhile, have indefinitely postponed indoor dining.

Los Angeles, and a number of other cities, are also closing their beaches for the July 4 holiday.

In a statement to the LA Times, Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Michelle Steel shared, “While we would prefer not to close bars at this time, many of our neighboring counties have closed their bars, and it’s important to take precautions to ensure the safety of the general public.”

How to Stay Safe In Public

What’s the best way to stay safe if you do need to venture into the public on July 4 weekend?

Those visiting BJ’s Wholesale and other essential stores should make sure to regularly wash your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. The World Health Organization also suggests maintaining at least 3 feet between yourself and others and avoiding going to crowded places. They continue, “Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth. Why? Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and infect you.”

In general, it is best if public places can be avoided and those around you follow good respiratory hygiene.

In response to coronavirus, BJ’s Wholesale states they are taking precautions to keep their clubs and other facilities clean to ensure the well-being of team members, members, and the community.

Those working at BJ’s have worked to increase shipments into the clubs and keep high-demand products on shelves while also limiting the number of members allowed inside stores at one time. Social distancing signage has also been posted throughout every club and positioning stations have been implemented at checkout to ensure social distancing while waiting in line.

READ NEXT: COVID-19 Stimulus Check: Did the HEROES Act Pass?