Steelers Make Decision on Whether to Practice

On Wednesday the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott their playoff game against the Orlando Magic, this in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting by Kenosha, Wisconsin police. That led to all of Wednesday’s NBA playoff games being postponed. And although NBA players have decided to resume the playoffs, today’s games have also been put off. Meanwhile, multiple WNBA, MLB and MLS games have been postponed as well.

All of the above led observers to wonder how NFL teams would react to the NBA boycott. Today we learned that more than a few NFL teams decided to cancel their practices on Thursday, though the Pittsburgh Steelers were not among them.

This in the wake of a team meeting this morning in which head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the “current situation” in the world.

Ben Roethlisberger said the Steelers had a team meeting regarding the current situation. Mike Tomlin spoke about it. Said not practicing was not a consideration. #Steelers #dkps — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 27, 2020

Teams that canceled practice included: The Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans.

In addition, “NFL Network’s James Palmer reported the Denver Broncos decided not to practice following a meeting that lasted over two hours,” noted NFL.com, which also advised that the Arizona Cardinals elected not to hold team activities on Thursday and that the Washington Football Team announced that it would not scrimmage.

On the other hand, NFL.com reports that the Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and New Orleans Saints all practiced.

Ben Roethlisberger Provides Update on His Elbow

Today quarterback Ben Roethlisberger spoke to the media before the aforementioned practice. While he did address the subject of athletes using their platform to raise awareness of social justice issues, he also provided an update on how his elbow has been feeling.

Ben Roethlisberger said athletes have the choice to what level they want to use their platform. He said the biggest thing for him is to listen to his African-American teammates and friends to educate himself. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) August 27, 2020

Specifically, he said his arm has been “really good,” adding, “I even went three days in a row last week and it’s been feeling really good. I definitely need to give it some time to rest, that’s one day off every so often, out of general fatigue. But it’s amazing how fast it bounces back and feels great the next day.”

Moreover, he said “I [am] surprised at how my arm strength has come back, and maybe a little better than it was before.”

He also said he’s surprised that he’s been feeling a little nervous excitement out on the practice field.

“When we have done some two-minute drills against the defense I have felt like jelly-type legs, nervous on the field, which I never felt before or for a long time,” he said. “I know if I am nervous out there on the practice field right now, I know the game is going to be a different feeling.”

Pittsburgh opens its regular season schedule on Monday September 14 with a road game vs. the New York Giants.

