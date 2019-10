Flex Fantasy Football PPR Rankings Week 8: Dalvin Cook Locks Up Top Spot

Welcome to the top-100 fantasy football flex rankings for Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season. See which players are primed for monster games, and which players will underperform due to numerous outliers.

Flex Rankings Formula

Our weekly top 100 flex rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats. Our flex rankings consist of standard-flex positions only, ie. running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. If you’re in a two-QB/super flex league, be sure to check out our quarterback rankings for Week 8.

We take into consideration a number of outliers to best formulate the most precise rankings possible. We do this by examining things such as a player’s statistical trends, matchup history, opponents’ success against a specific position, and more.

Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: FLEX

# Players TEAM Pos. Opp. 1 Dalvin Cook MIN RB1 vs. WAS 2 Christian McCaffrey CAR RB2 @ SF 3 DeAndre Hopkins HOU WR1 vs. OAK 4 Saquon Barkley NYG RB3 @ DET 5 James Conner PIT RB4 vs. MIA 6 Michael Thomas NO WR2 vs. ARI 7 Davante Adams GB INJ WR3 @ KC 8 Adam Thielen MIN INJ WR4 vs. WAS 9 Leonard Fournette JAC RB5 vs. NYJ 10 Julio Jones ATL WR5 vs. SEA 11 Alvin Kamara NO INJ RB6 vs. ARI 12 Le’Veon Bell NYJ RB7 @ JAC 13 Stefon Diggs MIN WR6 vs. WAS 14 Nick Chubb CLE RB8 @ NE 15 Chris Carson SEA RB9 @ ATL 16 Cooper Kupp LAR WR7 vs. CIN 17 Chris Godwin TB WR9 @ TEN 18 Austin Hooper ATL TE1 vs. SEA 19 Julian Edelman NE WR8 vs. CLE 20 Chris Godwin TB WR9 @ TEN 21 David Johnson ARI INJ RB11 @ NO 22 Josh Jacobs OAK RB12 @ HOU 23 Tyreek Hill KC WR10 vs. GB 24 Tyler Lockett SEA WR11 @ ATL 25 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT WR12 vs. MIA 26 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE WR13 @ NE 27 Derrick Henry TEN RB13 vs. TB 28 Marlon Mack IND RB14 vs. DEN 29 Darren Waller OAK TE2 @ HOU 30 TY Hilton IND WR14 vs. DEN 31 Travis Kelce KC TE3 vs. GB 32 Kenny Golladay DET WR15 vs. NYG 33 James White NE RB16 vs. CLE 34 Larry Fitzgerald ARI WR16 @ NO 35 Devonta Freeman ATL RB17 vs. SEA 36 John Brown BUF WR17 vs. PHI 37 Mike Evans TB WR18 @ TEN 38 Jamaal Williams GB RB18 @ KC 39 Keenan Allen LAC WR19 @ CHI 40 LeSean McCoy KC RB19 vs. GB 41 Hunter Henry LAC TE4 @ CHI 42 Chase Edmonds ARI RB20 @ NO 43 Tyler Boyd CIN WR20 @ LAR 44 Marvin Jones DET WR21 vs. NYG 45 Aaron Jones GB RB21 @ KC 46 Austin Ekeler LAC RB22 @ CHI 47 Tevin Coleman SF RB23 vs. CAR 48 George Kittle SF TE5 vs. CAR 49 Terry McLaurin WAS WR22 @ MIN 50 D.J. Chark JAC WR23 vs. NYJ 51 Sony Michel NE RB24 vs. CLE 52 DJ Moore CAR WR24 @ SF 53 Sterling Shepard NYG WR25 @ DET 54 Melvin Gordon LAC RB25 @ CHI 55 Latavius Murray NO RB26 vs. ARI 56 Evan Engram NYG TE6 @ DET 57 Will Fuller HOU INJ WR26 vs. OAK 58 Curtis Samuel CAR WR27 @ SF 59 Golden Tate NYG WR28 @ DET 60 Gerald Everett LAR TE7 vs. CIN 61 Zach Ertz PHI TE8 @ BUF 62 Tyrell Williams OAK WR29 @ HOU 63 Joe Mixon CIN RB27 @ LAR 64 Courtland Sutton DEN WR30 @ IND 65 Jamison Crowder NYJ WR31 @ JAC 66 Adrian Peterson WAS RB29 @ MIN 67 Jarvis Landry CLE WR32 @ NE 68 Robert Woods LAR WR33 vs. CIN 69 David Montgomery CHI RB30 vs. LAC 70 Allen Robinson CHI WR34 vs. LAC 71 Brandin Cooks LAR WR35 vs. CIN 72 Christian Kirk ARI INJ WR36 @ NO 73 Frank Gore BUF RB31 vs. PHI 74 Phillip Lindsay DEN RB32 @ IND 75 Alshon Jeffery PHI WR37 @ BUF 76 Carlos Hyde HOU RB33 vs. OAK 77 Calvin Ridley ATL WR38 vs. SEA 78 D.K. Metcalf SEA WR39 @ ATL 79 Royce Freeman DEN RB34 @ IND 80 Corey Davis TEN WR40 vs. TB 81 Kenny Stills HOU WR41 vs. OAK 82 Mark Walton MIA RB35 @ PIT 83 Jordan Howard PHI RB36 @ BUF 84 Dede Westbrook JAC WR42 vs. NYJ 85 Ty Johnson DET RB37 vs. NYG 86 Diontae Johnson PIT WR43 vs. MIA 87 Ronald Jones TB RB38 @ TEN 88 Emmanuel Sanders DEN WR44 @ IND 89 Sammy Watkins KC INJ WR45 vs. GB 90 Phillip Dorsett NE WR46 vs. CLE 91 Kenyan Drake MIA RB39 @ PIT 92 Peyton Barber TB RB40 @ TEN 93 Devin Singletary BUF RB41 vs. PHI 94 Miles Sanders PHI RB42 @ BUF 95 Cole Beasley BUF WR47 vs. PHI 96 Auden Tate CIN WR48 @ LAR 97 Damien Williams KC RB43 vs. GB 98 Keelan Doss OAK WR49 @ HOU 99 JD Mckissic DET RB44 vs. NYG 100 Jaron Brown SEA WR50 @ ATL