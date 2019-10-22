Fantasy Football Week 8 Kicker Rankings: Greg Zuerlein Reclaims Top Spot

Welcome to our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 8 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week’s byes take away Justin Tucker, arguably the most talented kicker in the league, and Brett Maher, the only kicker in NFL history to make three field goals of 60+ yards.

Thankfully, Joey Slye, whose 11.3 scoring average leads all kickers in fantasy points this season, has made his much-awaited return from his bye week.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 8 Kicker Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – COMING SOON

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Kicker Outlook Week 8

Much like the Rams offense, Greg Zuerlein (K1) also bounced back in Week 7 after a horrendous showing the week prior. Greg Z has now averaged 12.3 points in six of his seven outings this season. He faces off against a Cincinnati Bengals team that has allowed opposing kickers to average 12.5 points over their last four games.

Many may be concerned about Harrison Butker’s (K2) fantasy value amidst Patrick Mahomes’ injury. However, I wouldn’t be too worried. Matt Moore is solid enough to move the offense up and down the field. If anything, losing Mahomes could help Butker’s fantasy potential, as the team may struggle to punch the ball in the endzone, leading to more field goal opportunities for Butker. His opponents this week, the Green Bay Packers, are just one game removed from allowing a staggering 21 fantasy points to Lions kicker Matt Prater.

Josh Lambo (K7) has quietly enjoyed a solid season, ranking seventh at his position in fantasy points. Lambo has averaged nearly 10 points per game and has scored nine points or more in all but one of his past five games. The New York Jets are in the bottom-five in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing kickers this season with a near 9.5 points per game average.

Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Kickers TEAM Opp. 1 Greg Zuerlein LAR vs. CIN 2 Harrison Butker KC vs. GB 3 Joey Slye CAR @ SF 4 Jason Myers SEA @ ATL 5 Zane Gonzalez ARI @ NO 6 Wil Lutz NO vs. ARI 7 Josh Lambo JAC vs. NYJ 8 Mike Nugent NE vs. CLE 9 Matt Gay TB @ TEN 10 Matt Bryant ATL vs. SEA 11 Adam Vinatieri IND vs. DEN 12 Mason Crosby GB @ KC 13 Robbie Gould SF vs. CAR 14 Matt Prater DET vs. NYG 15 Stephen Hauschka BUF vs. PHI 16 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU vs. OAK 17 Cody Parkey TEN vs. TB 18 Daniel Carlson OAK @ HOU 19 Chris Boswell PIT vs. MIA 20 Eddy Pineiro CHI vs. LAC 21 Jake Elliott PHI @ BUF 22 Dan Bailey MIN vs. WAS 23 Aldrick Rosas NYG @ DET 24 Austin Seibert CLE @ NE 25 Chase McLaughlin LAC @ CHI 26 Randy Bullock CIN @ LAR 27 Brandon McManus DEN @ IND 28 Jason Sanders MIA @ PIT 29 Sam Ficken NYJ @ JAC 30 Dustin Hopkins WAS @ MIN