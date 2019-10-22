Fantasy Football Week 8 Kicker Rankings: Greg Zuerlein Reclaims Top Spot

Getty Greg Zuerlein of the Los Angeles Rams

Welcome to our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 8 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week’s byes take away Justin Tucker, arguably the most talented kicker in the league, and Brett Maher, the only kicker in NFL history to make three field goals of 60+ yards.

Thankfully, Joey Slye, whose 11.3 scoring average leads all kickers in fantasy points this season, has made his much-awaited return from his bye week.

Kicker Outlook Week 8

Much like the Rams offense, Greg Zuerlein (K1) also bounced back in Week 7 after a horrendous showing the week prior. Greg Z has now averaged 12.3 points in six of his seven outings this season. He faces off against a Cincinnati Bengals team that has allowed opposing kickers to average 12.5 points over their last four games.

Many may be concerned about Harrison Butker’s (K2) fantasy value amidst Patrick Mahomes’ injury. However, I wouldn’t be too worried. Matt Moore is solid enough to move the offense up and down the field. If anything, losing Mahomes could help Butker’s fantasy potential, as the team may struggle to punch the ball in the endzone, leading to more field goal opportunities for Butker. His opponents this week, the Green Bay Packers, are just one game removed from allowing a staggering 21 fantasy points to Lions kicker Matt Prater.

Josh Lambo (K7) has quietly enjoyed a solid season, ranking seventh at his position in fantasy points. Lambo has averaged nearly 10 points per game and has scored nine points or more in all but one of his past five games. The New York Jets are in the bottom-five in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing kickers this season with a near 9.5 points per game average.

Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Kickers TEAM Opp.

1

 Greg Zuerlein LAR

vs. CIN

2

 Harrison Butker KC

vs. GB

3

 Joey Slye CAR

@ SF

4

 Jason Myers SEA

@ ATL

5

 Zane Gonzalez ARI

@ NO

6

 Wil Lutz NO

vs. ARI

7

 Josh Lambo JAC

vs. NYJ

8

 Mike Nugent NE

vs. CLE

9

 Matt Gay TB

@ TEN

10

 Matt Bryant ATL

vs. SEA

11

 Adam Vinatieri IND

vs. DEN

12

 Mason Crosby GB

@ KC

13

 Robbie Gould SF

vs. CAR

14

 Matt Prater DET

vs. NYG

15

 Stephen Hauschka BUF

vs. PHI

16

 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU

vs. OAK

17

 Cody Parkey TEN

vs. TB

18

 Daniel Carlson OAK

@ HOU

19

 Chris Boswell PIT

vs. MIA

20

 Eddy Pineiro CHI

vs. LAC

21

 Jake Elliott PHI

@ BUF

22

 Dan Bailey MIN

vs. WAS

23

 Aldrick Rosas NYG

@ DET

24

 Austin Seibert CLE

@ NE

25

 Chase McLaughlin LAC

@ CHI

26

 Randy Bullock CIN

@ LAR

27

 Brandon McManus DEN

@ IND

28

 Jason Sanders MIA

@ PIT

29

 Sam Ficken NYJ

@ JAC

30

 Dustin Hopkins WAS

@ MIN
