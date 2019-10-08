Fantasy Football Week 6 QB Rankings: Is Baker Mayfield Done as a QB1?

In last week’s rankings, we pegged the reigning Heisman Trophy winner as a “Better Than Usual” candidate. All Kyler Murray did was go out and put up his best fantasy performance of his NFL career, all while winning his first-ever game as a starting quarterback for the Cardinals.

This time around we focus in on a former college teammate of Murray’s who’s gifted with a prime matchup. Along with a top 10 fantasy quarterback on the season who’s recent stats show a possible floor not worthy of being in your starting lineups this week.

Plus, speaking of former Heisman Trophy winners, how far will Baker Mayfield drop in our rankings following a horrendous showing on Monday night? All this and more in our Week 6 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings.

Better Than Usual

Last Week’s Better Than Usual: Kyler Murray – 25.42 (QB6) Kirk Cousins – 20.54 pts. (QB9)

Kyle Allen at TB

Allen has come back down to earth since racking up four touchdowns in his first start of 2019. Over the past two weeks, the Carolina quarterback has averaged just 206.5 passing yards, with a total of just one touchdown. Allen should see those numbers increase in Week 6 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs have been abysmal defending fantasy quarterbacks of late. Since Week 3 they’ve allowed an average of 28.7 fantasy points to opposing QBs.

Worse Than Usual

Last Week’s Worse Than Usual: Dak Prescott – 26.22 (QB5) Marcus Mariota – 8.62 pts. (QB24)

Carson Wentz at MIN

Wentz has been extremely efficient this season tossing 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions. However due to a mixture of recent performance, plus an inability to stretch the field without Desean Jackson in the lineup the QB has not racked up the passing yards you would expect. Wentz has averaged less than 210 yards through the air since Week 2. That number drops to just 174.5 yards over the past two games. Minnesota has allowed an average of 207 passing yards since Week 2. Opposing QBs have averaged just 13.68 fantasy points over that span.

Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterbacks

Better Than Usual *

Worse Than Usual *

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

Rank QBs TEAM Opp. 1 Patrick Mahomes KC vs. HOU 2 Tom Brady NE vs. NYG 3 Deshaun Watson HOU at KC 4 Russell Wilson SEA at CLE 5 Matt Ryan ATL at ARI 6 Kyler Murray* ARI vs. ATL 7 Lamar Jackson BAL vs. CIN 8 Aaron Rodgers GB vs. DET 9 Dak Prescott DAL at NYJ 10 Carson Wentz * PHI at MIN 11 Jameis Winston TB vs. CAR 12 Philip Rivers LAC vs. PIT 13 Jared Goff LAR vs. SF 14 Kirk Cousins MIN vs. PHI 15 Gardner Minshew JAC vs. NO 16 Matt Stafford DET at GB 17 Baker Mayfield* CLE vs. SEA 18 Kyle Allen * CAR at TB 19 Andy Dalton CIN at BAL 20 Jimmy Garoppolo SF at LAR 21 Daniel Jones NYG at NE 22 Josh Rosen MIA vs. WAS 23 Sam Darnold NYJ vs. DAL 24 Teddy Bridgewater NO at JAC 25 Dwayne Haskins WAS at MIA 26 Marcus Mariota TEN at DEN 27 Devlin Hodges PIT at LAC 28 Joe Flacco DEN vs. TEN 29 Taysom Hill NO at JAC 30 Colt McCoy WAS at MIA 31 Mason Rudolph PIT at LAC 32 Luke Falk NYJ vs. DAL 33 Case Keenum WAS at MIA