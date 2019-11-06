Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Tight Ends: Week 10

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em for Week 10 of the NFL season. Our tight ends edition features a physical specimen looking to make his first splash of the 2019 season. Plus, a pass-catcher who was virtually nameless prior to last week attempting to make it back-to-back standout performances.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Travis Kelce will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of such caliber check out our weekly fantasy football tight end rankings.

TE: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Hunter Henry at OAK

Henry is our start of the week for the second consecutive week. One more performance like he had in Week 9, and he may be off-limits from this column. Henry has averaged 20+ fantasy points in three of his four games since returning from injury. Oakland has allowed five touchdowns to the tight end position over their last five games.

Gerald Everett at PIT

Everett put up a stinker prior to his bye a week ago. He’ll have a chance to bounce back against a Pittsburgh defense that has allowed tight ends to find the endzone three times over the last three weeks. The Steelers currently allow the ninth-most fantasy points to the position this season. Everett may also be seeing an uptick in usage, as fellow pass-catcher Brandin Cooks has no timetable set to return to the playing field.

Kyle Rudolph at DAL

After an early-season riddled with essentially no usage in the passing game, Rudolph has begun to emerge over the past few weeks, posting two 11+ fantasy point outings over his last three games. Dallas allows the seventh-most points to tight ends in 2019. Three of the last four opposing tight ends to face off with the Cowboys have scored 11.00 fantasy points or more.

Sleepers: OJ Howard vs. ARI

Bruce Arians claims he expects to have Howard back in the Bucs lineup this week. Does that actually matter to us fantasy owners? Who knows. Arians has failed to incorporate the uber-talented pass-catcher into his offense all season. If there was ever a week for Howard to emerge it would be this week, as the Cardinals are the worst defense in all of football at defending tight ends. Arizona allows 18.56 points per game to the position.

TE: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Jacob Hollister at SF

Hollister became a hot name in fantasy circles following a two-touchdown performance one week ago. However, without those two scores, he is essentially fantasy irrelevant, as he’s been all season. The Seahawks tight end has averaged just 25 receiving yards since being inserted into the ‘Hawks lineup. San Francisco has not allowed a tight end to eclipse 25 receiving yards since Week 1.

Nick Boyle at CIN

Boyle talked the talk and then walked the walk a week ago, scoring 13+ fantasy points against the Patriots. However, let’s not forget that he averaged just 2.17 points over the previous four games prior to that matchup. Oh yeah, and the fact that he’s the third tight end on the Ravens depth chart. Cincinnati is actually extremely good at defending the tight end position, allowing the fourth-fewest total to the position over the first nine weeks of play.

Tyler Eifert vs. BAL

Speaking of the Bengals, Eifert left a good taste in fantasy owners’ mouths before his bye in Week 9, scoring 13.4 fantasy points against the Rams. Yet prior to that game, he averaged less than five fantasy points on the season. Eifert will have a rookie quarterback making his first career start throwing him the ball on Sunday. Baltimore has allowed just one lone touchdown to the TE position this season.

Buyers Beware: Ryan Griffin vs. NYG

Griffin has averaged nearly 16 points in three of his last four games, ranking as the fifth-highest scoring player at his position over the last month. If you eliminate Blake Jarwin’s lone reception and 42-yard scamper for a score this past Monday night, the G-Men have not allowed a tight end to find the endzone since Week 1.

