Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers: Week 10

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em for Week 10 of the NFL season. Our wide receiver edition this week features Josh Gordon making his Seattle Seahawks debut on Monday Night Football, and AJ Green making his 2019 season debut.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Julio Jones and DeAndre Hopkins will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of their caliber check out our weekly fantasy football wide receiver rankings.

Start-Sit [ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

WR: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Davante Adams vs. CAR

Adams’ fantasy owners were likely fuming after waiting for him to return from injury for four weeks, only for him to put up just 41 receiving yards and no touchdowns in his return. I would know, I was one of them. I feel like you and I will be a lot happier this coming weekend when Adams faces off against the Panthers. Carolina has allowed opposing WR1s to either average 132 receiving yards or find the endzone in each of their last four games.

Keenan Allen at OAK

I know it doesn’t feel like it anymore, but at one point in this season, Allen was the highest-scoring fantasy player in football. Not just when compared to all other wide receivers, but regardless of position. However, since then he’s averaged just 8.38 points over his last six games. Yet, if Allen can’t regain his once-prominent fantasy form against the Raiders this week, then all hope may be lost. Oakland surrenders the second-most fantasy points to opposing WRs this season. They’ve also allowed more 100-yard receivers (4) than the amount of games they’ve played in since their Week 6 bye (3).

Golden Tate at NYJ

Tate made a great catch on Monday Night Football, one that likely overshadowed his dip in production to most non-Tate fantasy owners. After three weeks of hauling in at least six receptions and recording at least 80 receiving yards, he came away with just 42 in Week 9. Expect Tate to recapture his pre-Monday night form in terms of fantasy success. The Giants WR has averaged nine targets over the last four weeks. Receivers to see at least nine targets against the Jets this season have averaged 6+ receptions, 83+ receiving yards, and totaled six touchdowns.

Sleeper: Alex Erickson vs. BAL

Erickson has averaged 10.5 targets, seven receptions, and 117 receiving yards over his past two games. Baltimore allowed two separate receivers to total 10 receptions in their last game. Rookie Ryan Finley will draw his first career start at quarterback for the Bengals on Sunday, one would expect him to lean heavily on his QB-friendly receiver.

WR: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Diontae Johnson vs. LAR

Johnson has now seen just two targets in two of his last three games, and scored less than 7.8 fantasy points in three of his last four. Mason Rudolph’s struggles as a passer are glaring. The Rams give up the 10th fewest fantasy points to wideouts this year, and only seem to be improving with the addition of Jalen Ramsey.

Jarvis Landry vs. BUF

You have guys in this league like Jamison Crowder and Alex Erickson catching double-digit receptions on a regular basis, yet Jarvis Landry can’t haul in more than six in any game this season? Cleveland is a complete wreck at the moment, and I’d likely stay away from any player not named Nick Chubb or maybe Odell Beckham. Buffalo is the second-best defense in all of football at defending the wideout position. The Bills have not allowed a single receiver to eclipse six receptions, and have surrendered just two receiving TDs to receivers since Week 1.

Josh Gordon at SF

There’s not much to say here regarding Gordon. He’s a big name, and fantasy owners will hope he’s what they need to put them over the top. However, it’s highly unlikely he becomes anything more than the third receiving option after Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf in the Seahawks passing offense. In terms of his Week 10 matchup, the 49ers have held receivers out of the endzone in four of their five games since returning from a bye.

Buyers Beware: Marvin Jones at CHI

Jones has been brilliant of late, averaging nine receptions, 109.5 yards, and nearly 35 points per game in two of his last three performances, including five touchdowns over that span. With that said, Chicago has not allowed a receiver to reach the endzone since Week 3, and they allow the third-fewest fantasy points to the position on the season. Jones may still find a way to produce, as Detroit has no choice but to throw the ball in hopes of moving their offense down the field, however, he’s certainly a risky play.

Tread Carefully: AJ Green vs. BAL

All signs point towards Green making his 2019 debut this Sunday vs. the Ravens. However, he will be catching passes from rookie Ryan Finley as opposed to Andy Dalton. Green will also be working himself back into game shape coming off of an injured ankle. Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate, and Alex Erickson have carried the load for the Bengals receiving corps with Green out, and will likely be used to help ease Green back into the rotation.

READ NEXT: Fantasy: Wide Receiver Rankings Week 10