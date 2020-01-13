Frank Clark Absolutely Trolls Former Chiefs Teammate After Playoff Win

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs became the first team in NFL history to win a playoff game by 20 points or more after trailing by 20 or more points in the same game. Down by as many as 24 points in the first half, the Chiefs mounted a furious comeback led by QB Patrick Mahomes and a defensive unit that clamped down on the Texans offense.

With star DT Chris Jones ruled out for the game, a number of Kansas City defenders stepped up in his place, including DE Frank Clark who sacked Texans QB Deshaun Watson three times.

The fifth-year defensive end has had something of a rollercoaster season, playing in 14 games despite lingering injuries and dropping 12 pounds due to illness in the middle of the season for the second consecutive year. When he has been on the field, however, Clark has been a difference-maker for the Kansas City defense, racking up 37 total tackles, 8.0 sacks, and three forced fumbles during the regular season.

Despite the Chiefs’ home field advantage and superior 12-4 record, Houston was given a significant chance to win on Sunday’s AFC Divisional matchup after they defeated Kansas City, 31-24, at Arrowhead Stadium back in Week 6 this season. After the game, Clark reminisced on the disappointing performance earlier in the year.

“The last time they were here, they beat us, just smacked us in our face simply put,” Clark said. “That’s the one thing I remember. At the end of the day, you’re talking to the wrong guy, talking to the wrong team.”

In Week 6, Houston rode their running game to victory, led by RB Carlos Hyde who posted 116 yards and one touchdown on his former team. The 29-year-old back signed with the Chiefs back in March 2019 but was traded away to Houston in exchange for OT Martinas Rankinon the final day of cuts during training camp. During his ‘revenge game’ in Kansas City, Hyde reportedly yelled, “They can’t stop us” at some point during the game. Clark and company caught on and made sure a repeat performance wasn’t in store the second time around.

“You all see what Carlos Hyde talking about, you all see them talking about we can’t stop them and all that stuff,” Clark told the media. “At the end of the day, our goal was to stop them, it was to beat the team, and that’s what we did.”

Continuing on, the Chiefs Pro Bowler took one final dig at the AFC South champions before turning his attention to their division rivals, the Tennessee Titans, for next weekend’s AFC Championship Game.

“They talk all that stuff and they come out here and we embarrass them,” said Clark. “We sent them home early, we get to see them next year, they’ve got a short season and I hope they enjoy their offseason.”

A third rematch could very well be on the horizon as Houston and Kansas City are slated to play each other once again during the 2020 regular season.

