LSU’s Thaddeus Moss, Son of Randy Moss Makes 2020 NFL Draft Decision

LSU Tigers tight end Thaddeus Moss enjoyed a historical National Championship game showing in his team’s victory over the Clemson Tigers earlier this week. After scoring just two touchdowns on the season, Moss, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss, matched his season total, torching the Clemson defense for two touchdowns on five receptions.

Moss riding high on his newfound NFL prospects, waited little-time to cash in on his potential meteoric rise up NFL Draft boards, declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday.

Moss enters a fairly thin tight end group in this year’s draft class. With a good showing at the combine/LSU’s pro day, Moss has a chance to catapult himself into the upper-echelon of tight end prospects for the 2020 Draft.

LSU’s celebration of hoisting this season’s National Championship trophy has been somewhat shortlived, as on Friday, the ninth player from their title-winning team declared for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Moss took to Twitter to announce his decision to the world, thanking his family, coaching staff, teammates, and Tiger Nation for the continued love and support. In Moss’ announcement, he states “after much prayer, counsil and thought I have decided to forgo my the remaining year of eligibility I have at LSU to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.” You can see his post in full below.