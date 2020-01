2020 NFL Draft Edge & Defensive Line Rankings: Chase Young Reigns Supreme

Welcome to our 2020 NFL Draft defensive line and edge rusher rankings. Players designated with the edge rusher position are one who typically lines up as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 defensive scheme, or puts their hand in the dirt, working as a defensive end in a 4-3. The defensive line designation or “DL” will be used for players who work as a 4-3 tackle or play a 1-5 technique in a 3-4 scheme.

Reminder: These are player rankings, not a Mock Draft. Just because we may grade a player highed on our board than another player, doesn’t mean we projected them to be the higher selection come draft day.

2020 NFL Draft Top 10 Edge Rusher Prospects

POS (Rank) STOCK PROSPECTS CLASS COLLEGE EDGE1 – Chase Young Jr. Ohio St. EDGE2 – AJ Epenesa Sr. Iowa EDGE3 – K’Lavon Chaisson Sr. LSU EDGE4 – Yet Gross-Matos Jr. Penn St. EDGE5 – Julian Okwara Jr. Notre Dame EDGE6 – Curtis Weaver Sr. Boise St. EDGE7 – Zack Baun Sr. Wisconsin EDGE8 ⬆️ Terrell Lewis Sr. Alabama EDGE9 – Jonathan Greenard Sr. Florida EDGE10 – Anfernee Jennings Sr. Alabama

2020 NFL Draft Top 10 Defensive Line Prospects

POS (Rank) STOCK PROSPECTS CLASS COLLEGE DL1 – Derrick Brown Sr. Auburn DL2 – Javon Kinlaw Sr. S. Carolina DL3 – Raekwon Davis Sr. Alabama DL4 Leki Fotu Sr. Utah DL5 – Justin Madubuike Jr. Texas A&M DL6 – Neville Gallimore Sr. Oklahoma DL7 – Rashard Lawrence Sr. LSU DL8 – Nick Coe Jr. Auburn DL9 – Davon Hamilton Sr. Ohio St. DL10 – LaBryan Ray Jr. Alabama

Top-25 2020 NFL Draft Big Board

