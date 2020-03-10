2020 NFL Mock Draft: Tua Tagovailoa’s Health Has Him Rising

In our latest 2020 NFL Mock Draft, we discuss the latest updates regarding Tua Tagovailoa’s health and how he’s begun creeping up draft boards, inching closer to becoming a top-three pick.

Plus, the New York Giants decide to go defensive instead of getting protection for quarterback Daniel Jones, while no wideout hears his name called within the first 10 picks.

Jump to: Round 1 Mock Continued (Picks 17-32)

2020 NFL Mock Draft (Picks 1-16)

Andy Dalton’s career in Cinci is inching closer and closer to the end. Joe Burrow will be the Bengals quarterback next season unless Cincinnati is wowed by a trade offer for the first pick. With the Bengals expected to franchise AJ Green, they quietly have a plethora of offensive weapons in place for Dalton to excel with from the jump.

2) Washington Redskins Chase Young | EDGE | Ohio State

The Tua rumors here are nearly boiling at the moment, which tells you one of two things. It’s either a smokescreen and Washington is hoping to trade back with a QB-needy team. Or, Ron Rivera has seen enough of Dwayne Haskins as his quarterback, even though he’s seen literally none of Dwayne Haskins as his quarterback. The latter could prove to be very true, however, for now we give Washington the best player in the entire class, Chase Young.

Ryan Kerrigan led all Washington edge rushers with just 5.5 sacks in 2019. Young recorded 16.5 sacks in just 10 games this season. Young will team up with last year’s first-round pick Montez Sweat to give the ‘Skins a young dynamic pass-rushing duo for years to come.

3) Detroit Lions Jeff Okudah | CB | Ohio State

This pick likely comes down to Okudah or Isaiah Simmons, each makes sense, but Okudah seems to be the more pressing need, and one who plays at a position of higher value. Darius Slay is all but certainly gone, while Justin Coleman is a nice slot-corner who struggled when asked to play outside a season ago. Okudah gives Matt Patricia the Stephon Gilmore-type talent he’s looking for to build his defense around.

Simmons wowed at the combine, but all that did was solidify what we already know about the former Clemson standout. He’s not a safety in a linebacker’s body. He’s a linebacker with safety traits, which is exactly the type of player the Giants need to bolster their defense. Teaming Simmons up with Jabrill Peppers in New York gives the G-Men absurd flexibility defensively.

It’s becoming more and more unlikely that Tua lasts until this pick, meaning Miami or another team will likely have to trade up in order to acquire the services of Tagovailoa, who’s medical appears to be improving by the day. Miami has eyed the former Alabama quarterback for years now, no reason to second-guess yourself now.

6) Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert | QB | Oregon

Tyrod Taylor may begin the season as LA’s quarterback, but he’s certainly not the answer. Unless Tom Brady shocks the world and bolts to the Chargers, they’re in dire need of a QB. Herbert offers arguably more upside than either Tagovailoa or Burrow, and his athletic ability will make him serviceable while he continues to grow as a passer at the pro level, ala Josh Allen.

7) Carolina Panthers Derrick Brown | DL | Auburn

With Luke Kuechly no longer in Carolina to clean up at the second level, the Panthers must shore up their defensive line. Gerald McCoy will be turning 32-years old, and is an impending free agent. Vernon Butler has proven to be a major disappointment, evident by his 59.0 PFF grade. Brown is a player that many experts see as a top-five talent in this class.

8) Arizona Cardinals Tristan Wirfs | OT | Iowa

Wirfs has been our top tackle for as long as we can remember. Following his combine performance, it appears the rest of the league and draft experts are starting to catch up.

With DJ Humphries recently re-upped in Arizona, Wirfs’ one downfall of playing predominantly on the right side at Iowa becomes a non-issue with the Cardinals. While a wideout would be a welcomed addition, coach Kingsbury has already stated he believes there will be top wideouts available through the fourth round in this extremely deep class.

9) Jacksonville Jaguars Jedrick Wills Jr. | OT | Alabama

Andrew Norwell has proven to be a free agency miss for the Jags, while Cam Robinson would likely be best served sliding inside. Wills Jr. would team up with Jawaan Taylor to give Jacksonville one of the better young offensive tackle duos in football.

10) Cleveland Browns Mekhi Becton | OT | Louisville

No team’s need in the NFL is more glaring than the Browns’ desperation for an offensive tackle, and that was before Greg Robinson’s arrest. Becton has entrenched himself as a top tackle in this class over the past month or so. The Louisville product is a dancing bear standing at 6’7” and weighing in at nearly 370 pounds.

11) New York Jets CeeDee Lamb | WR | Oklahoma

I’m going to go out on a limb here and say even Adam Gase can’t ruin CeeDee Lamb…I think. Lamb and Jerry Jeudy are so close in terms of grading it really depends on the type of traits a team values in the position. While Jeudy is atop our board, Lamb has a great shot of being the first receiver off the board.

He offers a legitimate WR1 skillset and finally gives Sam Darnold the type of talent needed to truly find out if the quarterback is a high-end starter in this league.

12) Las Vegas Raiders Jerry Jeudy | WR | Alabama

The Raiders will be ecstatic if either Jeudy or Lamb are still available by the time they’re on the clock. Derek Carr gets himself the type of go-to receiver he’s been missing ever since his MVP-caliber season back in 2016, and all of a sudden, team Jeudy up with Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs, and Hunter Renfrow, and the Raiders are on to something.

As it appears, Jordan Love will probably hear his name called before this selection, likely with a team opting to trade up to acquire him. While many fans may not view him as a first-round quarterback, chances are he will be.

The Colts have remained non-committal on Jacoby Brissett. Even if they sign a player like Philip Rivers, he would only serve as a stop-gap solution for a year or two.

14) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Andrew Thomas | OT | Georgia

The Bucs allowed the 10th-most sacks in football a season ago. Right tackle Demar Dotson will be a 34-year old free agent at the start of the new season. The thought of snagging Thomas at the near midway point of round one just a month ago seems absurd, but with “higher ceiling” prospects moving ahead of him on teams’ boards, Tampa Bay grabs what may very well be the best player at his position.

It’s time to give Drew Lock some weapons. Courtland Sutton proved to be a legitimate WR1/WR2 a season ago. Yet, besides him, no other Broncos receivers had more than 28 receptions on the season. Many believe Ruggs will sneak into the top-10 come draft day.

16) Atlanta Falcons Javon Kinlaw | DL | South Carolina

Kinlaw’s athletic traits, along with his elite length and frame, make him scheme flexible, a must in the Falcons defensive scheme. The Falcons have already moved on from Vic Beasley, who led the team in sacks a season ago with eight. Kinlaw had a 90.7 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2019.