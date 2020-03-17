NBA, Bucks, Cavs Star Enjoys Playing No Defense in New Basketball League

The NBA season is currently on hiatus as we’re still sorting through everything coronavirus.

That said, many are looking online at clips from the NBA memory archive. Quite frankly, I prefer looking at the 90s Bulls Dynasty.

Matchups with Clyde Drexler, Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, the Lakers and Knicks are some of my favorites.

I digress.

We’ve been spoiled with lots of it. During the NBA’s summer months after the NBA Finals, Ice Cube’s Big 3 basketball league gives fans the opportunity to continue their hoops fix.

Larry Sanders is an NBA player that has successfully found a home in the BIG 3.

A college standout at UVA, Sanders played for the Cleveland Cavaliers with Kyrie Irving and LeBron James, as well as the Milwaukee Bucks with current NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Sanders was part of the 2010 NBA Draft class that included Paul George, DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall.

Check out a snippet from our dialogue on this week’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Scoop B Radio on the line with Larry Sanders talking everything from Kobe, to Kyrie, to the Cavs, to Mary Jane. Now one thing we did not talk about which I want to pay close attention to because you’re working wonders in the basketball world outside the basketball world, your program I saw you doing on social media in Chicago during All-Star Weekend. You’re making people’s dreams come true. Tell me more about your brand and your program and showing people that they matter.

Larry Sanders: So I started it when I left the League and in L.A. it was in the incubator period. It just started and they were living in this house. They were all homeless at the time, but they were so talented. It was a photographer, Two writers/ musicians, one was a fashion designer and one screenwriter. And I wanted to invest my time to them and just show them a little bit about the business side of things and Ron Artest; me and him, and I joined companies with his company and we give them different tools that they can use in the real world. We have a studio in the back so that they work everyday… you know, they’re all thriving now. They all have their own place, have their own cars, and something that is also I have a personal brand where I’m making clothing – and this like custom clothing. I’m still working with the – I’m helping men with their size, and just the space to be creative. I just love it man, it’s just my passion as far as this investment. Giving it my time. Giving it my energy. Giving it my resources. Connecting the dots to live a better quality of life. I like doing that every single day. So that’s the sense of the matter…

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Yeah, that’s dope. And I saw on Instagram there was a hotel that some guy stayed at, there was a video promo you did. What were you doing during All-Star Weekend specifically?

Larry Sanders: Yeah so, when I was in Chicago I was giving details of them and what I had going on and the services I could provide. It’s a place where they could get advice, entrepreneurs want to get in fashion. So they’re asking how do I make a pair of jeans? How do I create my brand? What’s the difference between the print size? Let’s get in to the stitching and the tags – And I knew for myself that I actually had to do these things myself to teach. I’m a hands on guy and with anything that’s related to fashion or art, I have to experience it myself. All of the ups and downs and the emotions involved to feel comfortable enough so that I can pass the knowledge on to someone else. So that’s what I’m in the midst of doing right now so, the jeans are brand type of diesel, I have another company line called Central Hills and it’s a L.A. based clothing line so, I love creation and the concepts and I get to share and provide knowledge and use it in another sector, so it keeps evolving. I know the more the more knowledgeable that I get I’ll be able to teach and the bigger the company grows.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You’re playing in the BIG3 this summer. Are you excited?

Larry Sanders: Yeah I can’t wait. They got some new rules and everything.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Who do you make it –



Larry Sanders: I don’t think I’m gonna get challenged too much [Laughs]. I ain’t doing nothing except waiting for you to shoot. You can dribble it all you want. Shoot from far away. I not going to worried about that too much. I have to get my one-on-one offensive game up. I gotta be tight, you know? That’s what the BIG3 is anyway. It’s a lot of one-on-one. Me as a long lanky runner, a lot of my strengths are really highlighted in this game so I really have to work at upping those parts of my game.