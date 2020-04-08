Devonta Freeman, Panthers Troll Falcons’ New Uniforms & Falcons Troll Back

The Atlanta Falcons released their new uniforms a week earlier than expected on Wednesday.

They were a big hit across Twitter, in more ways than one.

Former Falcons’ running back, Devonta Freeman tweeted shortly after the Falcons unveiled the new design.

👀😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Devonta Freeman (@devontafreeman) April 8, 2020

Although the eyes and crying emojis don’t look like much, it says a lot—he doesn’t like them and thinks they’re a joke.

Falcons Cut Freeman

After rumors spread for months, Freeman was officially released by Atlanta in March. His tweet chirping at the new uniforms could also be a by-product of him being a bit salty.

As of 2019, Freeman has rushed for a total of 3,972 yards averaging 4.2 rushing yards per game. He has scored 32 touchdowns so far with 2,015 receiving yards and 257 receptions.

Freeman was drafted by the Falcons in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. In 2017 the Falcons signed Freeman to a five-year, $41.25 million contract extension with Atlanta and became the highest-paid running back in the NFL. Freeman missed all but two games during the 2018 season due to a groin injury. Last season, he finished with a career-low in yards per carry and the Falcons decided to go in a new direction. This meant cutting Freeman to save money and then picking up Todd Gurley to replace him.

The Epic Troll Battle

The Panthers also threw shade at the Falcons’ new uniforms. The Falcons threw it right back at them.

This one is actually kind of funny whether you like the new designs or not. The Panthers have someone with an annoying laugh watching the Falcons’ release video then it cuts to Adam Sandler’s character in the movie, The Longest Yard.

I think the Falcons comeback is even better. They said #shinethrutheshade in Cam Newton’s famous font. The Panthers’ former star QB, Newton was also released last month for wanting to leave the franchise after new ownership stepped in.

Newton Hanging With Falcons?

Newton is a free agent for the first time in nine years and still hasn’t been picked up.

He was seen throwing the ball with Falcons’ wide receivers just days after his release. Patriots wideout, Mohamed Sanu’s Instagram story showed proof of Newton throwing the pigskin to receivers including Falcons’ Christian Blake and Calvin Ridley in a private workout.

Cam Newton throwing with Atlanta Falcons wide receivers Christian Blake and Calvin Ridley, per Mohamed Sanu’s Instagram story 👀 pic.twitter.com/J2VRsvt6lT — Garrett Stepien (@GarrettStepien) March 20, 2020

He’s from Atlanta, so this isn’t much of a surprise. And Heavy.com caught up with Falcons’ QB Kurt Benkert on what he thinks and he said it’s normal for NFL players to be seen throwing together.

However, Gurley was hanging out with Julio Jones the night before he signed with the Falcons so not sure what could happen here.

The Falcons don’t need to worry about a QB right now though unless they got Newton fro an incredible discount. The team already has a reliable starter in Matt Ryan and the backups aren’t too Schauby either (see what I did there).

It would cause a lot of uproar for Newton to come to a team that’s been his archnemesis for almost 10 years. Newton would sell tickets though, just like Gurley will.

