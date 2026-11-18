One of the most anticipated NFL trading card releases of the year arrives Wednesday, November 18, but collectors hoping to purchase 2026 Topps Chrome Football directly from Topps may need a little luck before they can open a single pack.

Topps Chrome Football is scheduled for release at 1 p.m. ET, bringing a new collection of NFL rookie cards, autographs, Refractors and rare inserts to the hobby.

Unlike a traditional first-come, first-served release, however, Topps is distributing its premium Hobby and Jumbo boxes through EQL, a lottery-style purchasing system intended to give collectors a fairer opportunity to secure high-demand products.

The release has generated considerable interest around both Topps Chrome Football and EQL, particularly among collectors trying to determine how the buying process works.

How to Enter the 2026 Topps Chrome Football EQL Drop

EQL is a third-party launch platform that Topps uses to distribute limited or high-demand products without relying exclusively on the speed of a customer’s checkout.

Instead of placing an item directly into a shopping cart, collectors submit an entry for the opportunity to purchase it.

According to the official Topps EQL FAQ, the entry process works as follows:

Visit the official Topps Chrome Football release page and follow the link to the relevant EQL launch. Sign in to an existing EQL account or create a new one. Enter the required shipping and payment information. Review and verify the entry. Submit the entry before the applicable window closes.

Entering is free, and collectors are not charged the product purchase price unless their entry is selected. EQL may temporarily authorize a payment method to verify that it is valid.

Once selections are processed, participants receive an email with their results. Most EQL launches automatically charge the payment method of a successful entrant, meaning collectors should be prepared to complete the purchase if selected.

Topps previously held an EQL preorder for Chrome Football beginning October 19. Collectors should distinguish those earlier listings from any release-day entries and check the current launch page for the applicable deadline and availability.

Topps identifies Hobby boxes, Jumbo boxes and Hobby cases as EQL products. Hanger, Value and Mega boxes are designated for direct purchase through Topps.com, although their availability can vary by format.

2026 Topps Chrome Football Prices, Rookies and Cards to Chase

The standard Hobby Box was listed at $439.99 during the October EQL preorder, with a release-day price reported at $449.99. The preorder listing advertised 20 packs containing four cards apiece, with one autograph per box.

Jumbo boxes were listed at $789.99 during the preorder, containing 12 packs of 11 cards and two autographs per box. Collectors should verify the current price before entering a new drawing or purchasing through another retailer.

For those looking to spend less, Topps also offered Value boxes at a $44.99 preorder price and Mega boxes at $79.99. Retail formats feature different exclusive parallels and are not necessarily available on the same day.

The 2026 Topps Chrome Football checklist features 400 base cards, including 100 rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft class.

Among the headliners are Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate and Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs.

There are also several reasons for established NFL collectors to pay attention.

Topps’ official checklist preview highlights Chrome-style cards from the 2016, 2017 and 2018 draft classes, including Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey and Dak Prescott.

These cards revisit years when licensed Topps Chrome NFL releases were absent from the market, giving collectors an opportunity to chase familiar stars in designs associated with their original draft classes.

Other featured inserts include Chrome Radiating Rookies, Helix, Ultra Violet, Madden 99 Club and Super Bowl at Night. The autograph checklist also features Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and other NFL legends.

Ultimately, entering the EQL drawing does not guarantee a box. Collectors who miss out can still check authorized hobby shops, online retailers or available retail configurations.

Those primarily interested in a particular rookie or veteran might also consider purchasing individual cards once the release reaches the secondary market, rather than paying hundreds of dollars for a box with an uncertain return.